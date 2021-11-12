How have cases similar to the ‘Tuca’ Ferretti been punished in other countries?

Given the sanction of three games that the Júarez coach must purge, we present other punishments applied to coaches for similar behaviors

After the homophobic expressions of Ricardo Ferretti at the end of the meeting between Tigers and FC Juárez, criticism of the border group strategist increased and an investigation was launched, which is why he was awarded a three-game penalty.

Against this background, in ESPN Digital We remember how similar cases have been punished, in which other technical directors have used homophobic terms.

‘Tuca’ Ferretti received a three-game suspension. Imago7

Mike Petke – Real Salt Lake

Coach Mike Petke was removed from his position as technical director of the MLS Real Salt Lake, after launching a homophobic insult to the Panamanian referee John Pitti, during the match against Tigres in the Leagues Cup on July 24.

After the coach yelled “pu.” … at the whistler, after he expelled him from the game, the American club punished him with two weeks without pay; however, later they made the decision to remove him from his position, at the consider that their action did not reflect the values ​​of the institution.

Maurizio Sarri – Napoli

In 2016, the coach of the Napoli, Maurizio Sarri, called Roberto Mancini, coach of Inter Milan, a “fag” after an argument on the pitch from the benches, for which he received a two-game inactivity sanction, in addition to a fine of 15 thousand to 30 thousand euros for violating article 11 of the regulation.

In 2014, the Italian strategist also starred in a similar action, after while managing Empoli he was upset by the expulsion of one of his players, which is why at the end of the meeting at a press conference he assured: “Football has become in a sport of fags. This is a contact sport and in Italy it is heard more than in England, it is a homosexual interpretation of the regulation ”, he pointed out.

Otto Baric – Albania National Team

The technical director of the Albanian National Team Otto Baric was fined 3,000 euros, after making homophobic statements, after he emphasized in an interview “he would not tolerate homosexuals in his team”, because “they are not normal”. situation for which UEFA took action on the matter and determined to impose an economic sanction.

ANOTHER CASE IN MEXICO

Miguel Herrera – America

In 2019, the coach of América, Miguel Herrera, called ‘Pu …’ to referee Marco Antonio Ortiz after the defeat of the Eagles against Cruz Azul: “I can’t speak, talk to the pu … referee who comes back there … fags”, which is why after doing that statement asked for a public apology through his social networks, however, he was not saved from his sanction, after the Mexican Soccer Federation punished him with three suspension games.