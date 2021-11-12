How do teams measure that DRS is legal?

Lewis Hamilton is being investigated by the FIA ​​for having an excessively large DRS range in the Brazilian GP standings. If guilty, the Briton would start qualifying last for tomorrow’s sprint.



But how do your teams know that DRS is real? The rear wing’s movable wing has the ability to open and let through an airflow that gives up to 20 kilometers / hour on the straights. The system is the DRS.



There is a maximum and minimum amplitude of this aerodynamic appendage that are stipulated in the technical regulations of F1. The maximum width is 85 millimeters. And presumably, that’s Mercedes’ infraction in Brazil.

In a video of the Aston Martin team on YouTube, we have learned that on Fridays, before riding, the teams measure that their DRS is legal, and that it does not have a width greater than 85 millimeters.

To do this, there is a circular-shaped tool that is passed from left to right through the hole in the DRS and by looking at the behavior of this tool –if it hits the aileron or not–, the mechanics know if the DRS is legal or not.

The consequence of not having a legal DRS is that the team that has an illegal DRS will be disqualified from the session in which the irregularity is found. In the case of Hamilton, it is the classification of Brazil, which sets up the grid for qualifying at the sprint on Saturday.

