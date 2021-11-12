HONOR 50, the new smartphone dedicated to content creators

After almost a year of its independence, HONOR announces the details of its new launch in Mexico: HONOR 50, a smartphone that has given content creators to talk about, and is that in addition to being the first device with the Google Mobile Services (GMS) with unrestricted access to Google Play Store, has the best camera for video and photo.

On this occasion, the firm has decided to give those who seek to save their memories and content with the best quality, a mobile with innovative functions that exceeds the standards of other smartphones in the same category. In addition, it has the mobile platform Qualcomm SnapdragonTM 778G.

Yes OK HONOR 50 It stands out for its great performance and research technology behind its development, it is a model that also has great design.

The best experience when creating content

With the arrival of TikTok and many other platforms, users are increasingly looking to deliver better, high-quality content in their videos. To unleash the imagination with each recording, the new phone is integrated with cameras that have the highest number of pixels in its category to achieve sharp images.

The equipment has a professional-grade quad camera on the back; a main lens of 108MP, a wide angle of 8MP, a macro of 2MP and another one with depth of 2MP, which allows to have great quality and detail when taking photos and video, regardless of the light conditions.

And when it comes to selfies, the HONOR 50 has a 32 MP front camera and a 90 ° angle that allows different people to be integrated into a shot due to its wide landscape. The system’s algorithm is designed to automatically adjust and capture everyone with its wide angle lens.

Another feature that makes this model stand out is its flexibility when recording. You can have videos from different angles and perspectives by switching between the front and rear cameras, and at the same time make use of the six Multi-Video recording modes.

The HONOR 50 also integrates the function Multi-Video, which allows you to explore creativity and record videos in six modes that will attract everyone’s attention on social networks:

● Front to back recording: You can combine the front camera with the back camera when recording.

● Dual-View video recording (front and rear): makes it possible to record simultaneously with the front and rear camera.

● Dual View Recording (Rear and Rear): Allows you to record with the rear camera and the wide angle camera at the same time. This Dual View mode shows what is being captured by both cameras.

● Picture in Picture: This mode allows you to impose the view of the front camera on the full and larger picture of the main camera or vice versa.

● Fast motion and slow motion recording: to capture an object or yourself with fast or slow motion effects, creating a unique effect.

● One to Two Camera Recording: Makes it possible to record from a single camera and switch to two cameras at any time.

In addition, it includes the “Story” tool, which has nine different template sets to help users create engaging videos based on different recording scenarios.



Quality audio and attractive design

If, in addition to waiting for high-quality videos and photos, what you are looking for is a device with great sound reception while recording, the HONOR 50 has it. You can connect your headphones via Bluetooth True Wireless Stereo (TWS) for use as wireless microphones.

Regarding its design, we are talking about an elegant model that reflects fashion trends. It has colors and textures that resemble that of luxury brand diamonds, which give it a unique aesthetic.

HONOR 50 It integrates an ultra-thin bezel on the front and 2.5D polished glass edges on the top and bottom of the screen, providing a smooth surface to offer users a greater visual and hand-held experience.

It is worth mentioning that its design is inspired by the bright moments in life, hinting that as the angle of the mobile changes, its brightness also.

A tribute to the classic SLR

But the design of HONOR It is not only shine and quality, it is a tribute to the classic dual lens reflex camera. Its camera adopts a double ring formed by two concentric circles on the back, which resemble a pair of eyes so that users can see beyond the world around them. While the top circle featuring the main chamber is polished with the same timeless classic metal ring on the edge.

Immersive experience and next-generation processor

To enjoy quality content and have an immersive color viewing experience, HONOR 50 It is made up of a OLED display 6.57-inch and 75º curve, which supports the Full High Definition of 2,340×1,080. It is capable of displaying 1.07 billion colors and covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, allowing for stunning images, crisp and clear details.

It is also equipped with a screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 300Hz. This last detail makes the response speed of the screen dynamic and intelligent and saves energy consumption.

As far as charging is concerned, it has a special technology and a state-of-the-art dual circuit processor. The smartphone is designed for many hours of continuous use, its 4,300mAh battery is capable of charging up to 70% in just 20 minutes by having technology HONOR 66W SuperCharge.

For video game lovers

HONOR 50 in addition to being the ideal team for content creators, it is also the ideal for gamers. By having apQualcomm SnapdragonTM 778G 5G processor, which improves CPU and GPU performance by 45% and AI processing power by 123% compared to the previous generation, enables unique graphics.

World-class connectivity and experience

To share quality content at all times and have a unique experience, the HONOR 50 has the latest technology to keep you always connected. It has Wifi as 5G connection and a user interface Magic UI 4.2, which offers a set of creative features that allow you to always be connected.

Undoubtedly, this new HONOR release with a dedicated processor for Spectra 570L ISP images and having three concurrent cameras with dedicated hardware for each one, makes the combination of fast hardware and its Multi-video Mode deliver amazing images, creating an unrestricted experience for amateurs and experts in content creation.

HONOR 50 It is available in three colors: Glacier Crystal, Jade Green and HONOR Code. The latter is an innovative color combination that incorporates the “HONOR” logo on the rear cover.

You can find it in Telcel, AT&T, Liverpool, Sears and the HONOR e-commerce page, in two versions: the 6GB + 128GB version will be priced at $ 12,999.00 MXN and the 8GB + 256GB version will cost $ 15,999.00 MXN.