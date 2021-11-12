home while shooting ‘Forrest Gump’ and nearly 20 movies

Now that the caravanning fever is so in vogue, this summer presents a unique opportunity, as the Airstream caravan personal of Tom Hanks, which has been used in filming for almost 30 years. Yes, the one that was his house on wheels while he played Forrest Gump as well as characters from 18 other movies.

The double Oscar winner considers that the time has come to do without it and makes it available to the highest bidder through the British house Bonhams. And it is that the filming “now goes too fast” to take advantage of it.

It is offered without reservation and its price is estimated to range between 130,000 and 210,000 eurosHigh figures but not too much if we take into account the added value of its illustrious owner.

The August 13 at the Quail Lodge Auction in Bonhams, which is part of the Monterey Car Week 2021 (California), along with other Hanks personal vehicles. Among them is a Tesla Model S P85D Performance.

If your walls could talk …





It was 1993 when Tom Hanks decided that it was over with spending the night in caravans provided by the production company to get your own house on wheels. “I had spent too much time in normal trailers with ugly decor and horribly uncomfortable furniture,” explains the actor.

In short, he wanted a mobile home made to measure and according to his preferences, so he bought this Airstream Model 34 Limited with Excella 1000 package dating from 1992 and with VIN 1STGLAU36NJ508766.





It is a whole motorhome, as it measures 10.7 meters long, offering enough space to have all the necessary comforts for a movie star to spend long periods inside. Its curb weight is 3.3 tons, and in its cabin it can equip up to an additional 726 kg.

A) Yes, Tom Hanks’ Airstream It has a large area where the living room (with a three-seater armchair included), the dining room, with a round table and two chairs, and a Fully equipped kitchen with sink, gas stove, oven, full-size refrigerator, and endless cabinets and wood cabinets.





After this stay the cleanliness, also quite generous with shower tray, sink integrated in a bathroom cabinet and toilet. With the addition that on one of its sides the typical dressing room mirror.

In front of the toilet we find a large closet and at the back the bedroom, with a single bed. The entire caravan has wooden floors and walls covered with either wood or carpet.





In addition, it integrates a Honda ES 6500 120/240 V Standalone Generator, which powers all your electrical equipment and lighting, as well as air conditioning, heating, water heater, blinds or exterior awning. In addition, all the furniture and belongings are included in the sale.





But beyond its luxurious interior, without forgetting that we are facing an Airstream that is almost three decades old, and that it is in perfect condition, it boasts many curiosities that make it an object of desire.

For example, several of its windows are decorated with various clapper board stickers and that detail the locations where he has been present for the filming of films such as’Forrest Gump‘,’Philadelphia‘,’The green Mile‘,’Apollo 13‘or’Sully‘, among other.





In addition, it is also decorated with FedEx stickers (from the filming of ‘Castaway’) or from NASA, from when he played Jim Lovell in the Ron Howard film. And as if this were not enough, too is autographed, specifically in two places: the side of the upper kitchen cabinets and in the air conditioning split.

If the walls of this caravan could talk, they would tell us what it was like that time Tom Hanks, with Kevin Bacon and Bill Paxton, his companions in ‘Apollo 13’, saw a documentary by Buster Keaton while the film was being shot, commenting that precisely in an Airstream the heroes of Apollo 11 were quarantined after stepping on the moon.





Although it will not be the only anecdote, since Hanks habitually opened his motor home to fellow filmmakers to enjoy the rest periods after long days of filming. And more than one chose to get one after visiting it.

With an F-450, a Toyota FJ40 and a Tesla Model S as squires





While the jewel in the crown is this Airstream Model 34 Limited, other three cars of the Tom Hanks personal collection They are also auctioned unreservedly at this Californian event. Each of these cars is signed by the actor.

For example a pick-up 2010 Ford F-450 Super Duty, which has precisely been in charge of towing this caravan in the 19 filming where it served as Hanks’ home.

It is an off-road mole with a motor 400 hp V8, which is managed by a six-speed automatic transmission. It has traveled just under 8,000 km and its estimated price ranges between 59,000 and 85,000 euros.





It should be noted that Hanks did not usually drive it, at least to tow the trailer to the set. In essence, he bought it primarily to pull his house on wheels.

On the other hand, the Californian laureate also makes available to the highest bidder a precious Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser 1980’s modified and customized. It is distinguished from the original model by equipping a Vortec V6 GM L35 4.3-liter 180 hp (which complies with the California emissions regulations), as well as a higher ground clearance, adjustable Porsche seats or benefits such as air conditioning.





In his file Bonhams details that he expects the deck to fall between 64,000 and 110,000 euros.

Finally, Hanks auctioned through the British house his Tesla Model S P85D Performance, which dresses its body in a unique color (British Racing Green). Otherwise it integrates the usual ingredients: two electric motors (one per axle), which add up to 700 hp, and a battery is 85 kWh. In your case, the winner is estimated to be between 59,000 and 85,000 euros.

Photos: Bonhams.

In Motorpasión | 25 years of ‘Jurassic Park’: unveiling the secrets of your Ford Explorer | Futuristic cars that we have dreamed of and that the cinema has made possible: ‘Blade Runner’, ‘A Clockwork Orange’ …