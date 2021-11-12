Hoeness vs PSG and Man City: Your fucking money is not enough

AFP

Mexico City / 12.11.2021 08:05:13





The Honorary President of Bayern, Uli hoeness, lunged at him Paris Saint-Germain, its president Al-Khelaifi, and against the Manchester City, the nouveau riche of Europe, in a podcast dedicated to his life that will be broadcast starting this Friday, where he assured that for the two teams “Your money from shit … is not enough.”

It is Nasser Al Khelaifi the new Uli Hoeness? The interviewer asked him: “No, I don’t think so, I don’t know if he likes soccer,” said the German. “The difference between him and me? I work to earn my money, and he received it as a gift “, he insisted. “They put it at his disposal and he doesn’t need to work for it. When he wants a player, he goes to find his emir.”

Despite its exorbitant budgets, “so far those two clubs haven’t won anything. Nothing at all! “, Said the world champion in 1974.

PSG and Manchester City have won national titles, but “neither have the least title of Champions League“continued the man who made Bayern a European soccer giant (six Champions) in four decades without resorting to debt or a billionaire investor.

In 2020 Bayern defeated PSG in the Champions League Final (1-0), and then the PSG took revenge last season in the Quarterfinals (3-2 / 0-1).

“They will lose to us again. Not always, but from time to time,” Hoeness predicted, “and that should be our goal. And when we win against them it makes me very happy (…) That stimulates me, to show them: ‘Your money from m … is not enough‘”added Hoeness, who made his fortune from deli but also spent 21 months in jail for fiscal fraud between 2014 and 2016.