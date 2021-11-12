Héctor Moreno is out against the United States; ‘Cata’ looms in its place

The Monterrey defender could not recover from a muscle injury and will miss the elimination match with El Tri

Hector Moreno will be low for the match against USA This Friday, as confirmed by Maurici Ymay from ESPN. And it is that the Aztec central could not recover from a muscle injury and is the first casualty of the Tricolor for said duel.

Moreno will not be against the United States due to injury. Imago7

Although attempts were made to fine-tune it and he worked hard with the medical and physical staff of the national team, the defender from Monterrey could not be one hundred percent and his place will leave him Julio Cesar Dominguez, unless Gerardo Martino, national helmsman, choose another player.

“It is not even a doubt, it does not come Hector Moreno. He tried it, he worked in double and triple sessions with the kinesiologist Carlos Pecanha. The muscle problem in the adductor does not leave him and that is why he does not go starting tomorrow before USA”Ymay said from Cincinnati, where Mexico will collide with the American team.

Meanwhile, Ymay himself announced the chosen ones, so far, by the ‘Tata’ Martino, who made few modifications to his initial XI and said that the gap of dark was occupied by Julio Cesar Dominguez.

“The ‘Tata’ has worked with Johan Vasquez and the ‘Tasting’ Domínguez. The option for ‘Tiba’ Sepúlveda opens, but the Cruz Azul player is ahead. The wingers ‘Chaka’ Rodríguez and Jesús Gallardo ”, he said.

“In midfield, Edson Álvarez, Luis Romo and Héctor Herrera. And the offensive trident that we look forward to so much with ‘Tecatito’ Corona, ‘Chucky’ Lozano and Raúl Alonso Jiménez. With that Martino has worked and we know what the technicians are like who can turn a possible XI to face tomorrow USA”Added the ESPN reporter.

While, Mexico The field reconnaissance is scheduled at 7 p.m. local time, 6 p.m. local time. Mexico, and made it clear that there will be a presence of Mexican fans despite the fact that they will be less than on previous occasions when the matches are made further south of the United States.