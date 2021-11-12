Health status of Carmen Salinas, is very serious but stable

Carmen Salinas placeholder image, actress and producer of ‘Aventurera’, is still in a coma after the stroke that vanished her at home last Wednesday. After his hospitalization and it became known that the famous would have the opinion of a new specialist, his nephew and representative Gustavo Briones reported that he is very serious, but stable.

In an interview with him Today program, the representative of Carmen Salinas assured that the famous cannot return from the coma. Besides that he commented that it cannot be operated for the spill, due to the place where it occurred.

“He is very, very serious, but stable. He cannot come back from his coma, ”said his nephew Gustavo Briones.

He also indicated that another specialist has already reviewed it, but that it is the same diagnosis: They cannot operate on the famous one because the place where the spill occurred is inoperable.

“Another specialist arrived and agrees with the diagnosis … it is inoperable,” he said.

On the rumors that indicated that the famous one was intubated, the representative of Carmen Salinas assured that it is a lie. Reported that he has an artificial respirator only:

“She is not intubated. She has a respirator, but she is not intubated ”, he assured.

He also denied that Carmen Salinas is brain dead as it transpired last night.

Carmen Salinas had a little reaction

According to what was revealed by Gustavo Briones, nephew and representative of Carmen Salinas, the former theater producer of ‘Aventurera’ She moved her hand a little when she heard that there are many people who are looking out for her and wish her the best.

“I asked the doctor who let me pass if she could listen to me, he said yes. And she has always had an excellent ear. I spoke with her, I told her that Juan Osorio had come, many friends who have come and felt that moved his little beard a little”, He communicated.

Last night, Carmen Salinas’ nephew -when giving a new medical report- explained that they were waiting for a miracle.

“We are all bad, we continue with hope and asking God to do the miracle for us. The other neurologist told us that one and a friend of his was coming,” said Gusatvo Briones.

This is how it was reported that Carmen Salinas suffered a stroke

Yesterday, Carmen Salinas’ granddaughter reported that the famous woman was in a coma and on assisted respiration. In addition, he released other details about what happened.

The granddaughter of the producer of ‘Aventurera’ indicated that Carmen Salinas is serious:

“Currently my grandmother is in a coma, the diagnosis is a stroke in the stem,” he said.

He also explained that after the spill caused by a rise in pressure, Salinas is on “assisted respiration.”

“He’s on assisted breathing. He began to feel bad from one moment to the next. The diagnosis is delicate ”, he assured.

Grb