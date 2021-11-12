He will play for Azteca despite a sanction imposed by FIFA

The Mexican team will play in the Aztec stadium regardless of the punishment imposed by the FIFA, which consists of playing two games behind closed doors, as expressed Yon de Luisa, president of the Mexican Soccer Federation, who stressed that he plays where he plays Tricolor, will do it for a couple of matches without people in the stands, and the matches will be before Costa Rica and Panama, which will be played next year.

“The stadium is not sanctioning us Aztec, moving would not help us, the punishment is to play behind closed doors regardless of the Stadium“He said at a press conference.

Meanwhile, the Mexican federative explained that they are awaiting the ruling of FIFA regarding the punishment of Panama, a team that has been financially punished and with a game behind closed doors, this due to discriminatory behavior of its fans in the matches against Costa Rica and Mexico, as well as a field invasion against USA.

“As far as we understand the punishment is not condoned, they filed an appeal and the punishment is postponed until the Appeals Commission dictate the punishment of Panama. We did not have the urgency that Panama has because I understand that they have home matches on this FIFA date and we will have until January ”, said the president of the FMF.

