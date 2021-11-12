he is 105 years old, still running and broke the world record of the 100 meters

The New York Times

That of Julia “Hurricane” Hawkins it will always be a moving story. She was born on February 10, 1916 in Wisconsin, her family later settled in Louisiana and graduated as a teacher in 1938. She married Murray Hawkins (who died in 2013, aged 95) in 1931 and they had four children. His enthusiasm for sports was marked from a young age, although always in a recreational way. Already in his old age (they say close to 80), he adopted the cycling as “his discipline” of choice. It was common to see her participate in the Olympics for veterans in the United States. Until she started to have a hard time continuing and didn’t blush when she confessed: “I got too old to ride the hills, wear gear and other things. And I was also running out of rivals to compete ”.

What did he do then? Did you indulge in home rest? Never: started running. This was, to get an idea of ​​what it represents, at 100 years old! “The first time I went to take a look and give it a try, it was in the 50-meter race. It was fun and I fell in love with running, ”he admitted two years ago in an interview with The New York Times.

Brit Huckabay

Julia Hawkins and her celebration (Brit Huckabay /)

Five more years have passed since his running adventure started and Julia … keep running! He does not care that his times are getting longer. When asked about it, he answers with grace: “It is logical that I run slower, because I am getting older.” Which does not detract from enthusiasm or the ability to compete. Even to beat marks. As happened last Sunday at the Senior Games of the state of Louisiana. Hawkins scored in the 100-meter event and not only won it, he also set a world record. Walked the distance in 1m2s95 / 100, a record for the category women over 105 years old.

“It was wonderful to see so many family and friends. But I wanted to do it in less than a minute, ”he said, almost regretting that he had not made a smaller record. In 2017 she had broken the 100 meter record for women over 100 with a time of 39.61 / 100. With each passing year, Julia invariably jumps through the ranks in search of new records.

Brit Huckabay

Julia and her recipe: always be active (Brit Huckabay /)

This year several age records have fallen in the 100 meters. In August, Japan’s Hiroo Tanaka took home the men’s record for the 90-and-over category with a time of 16.69. In the women’s competition, Australian Julie Brims broke the 55+ record with a time of 12:24, while American Kathy Bergen crossed the finish line at 16.26 in the 80+ category. Bergen has also broken age records in the high jump, 60 meters and 200 meters.

Julia’s secrets

What is the secret of this woman who continues to cling to her new great passion? “Every now and then I run in the street near my house, not very often. As I’m getting older, I feel like I don’t have many 100 meters left and I don’t want to waste it practicing. You can imagine it? I have markings on the street that tell me where the 50 and 100 meters are and with that I guide myself, but I don’t practice much. I’m just good at moving and I do it when I have to, no matter what I have to do, “admitted Hawkins. Who does not like to be called “Hurricane”. As he once recounted, “someone came up with it. In Louisiana we talk a lot about hurricanes and the fact that they cause so much damage makes me not like that name too much, but it is part of our everyday life and I think that if they think it is cute, then it is fine with me. However, I am a person who loves flowers and I usually wear one in my hair, even when running. I would like more to be called the lady of the flowers that Hurricane Lady ”.

The New York Times

Julia does not like to be called “Hurricane”, but she is not obsessed with it either (The New York Times /)

Besides running, Julia loves to read, but the age issue logically causes her visual problems. “I get wonderful books that tell me stories and I have been enjoying them. I have almost half a hectare of land and plenty of bonsai which are enough to keep me busy. They have to be watered daily and they all need specific things from you almost every day. I often go out to lunch with my friends and there is a person who comes to stay with me during the night and it is she who brings me breakfast and dinner, so they take good care of me ”.

“Hurricane” Hawkins in action at 105

When it comes to her recipe for longevity, Julia doesn’t fuss. “To be in shape you just have to stay active. Try to be low weight and exercise. Have many passions and things that interest you. Stay interested in many things so that you are busy and have a busy mind. And then, I love running, I love being an inspiration to others. I want to keep running as long as I can. My message to others is that you have to be active if you want to be healthy and happy as you age. “

