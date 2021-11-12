He does not plan to return to acting

We believed that it was a passing decision, as can sometimes be seen among the great stars of the cinema. However, his is completely serious. Almost two years ago we were all surprised by the news. Ever since he burst onto the scene in the company of Jim Carrey and The mask, our dearest Cameron Diaz It has done nothing more than link one hit after another. The actress became a real magnet for the public thanks to her self-confidence in all kinds of genres, but also a real benchmark thanks to her incomparable beauty. For all that, having had no news of her for a good handful of years was most strange.

We have to go back to 2014 to find the last screen appearance of the actress. Seven years have passed without Cameron Diaz be dropped by theaters. A considered decision and that, given what has been seen, is willing to take to the last consequences.

“There was no room for my personal life. I was in a situation dependent on my profession, in which many people led my life. Now I’m back in control and taking care of myself ”, claimed at an event last summer. Now, Cameron Diaz has once again made it clear that he does not intend to return: “I want to focus on being mother and wife. I want to dedicate myself to it without other distractions. I’m another person”. Clearer, water.