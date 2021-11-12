“He destroyed my dreams”: Blake Shelton had a bad time thanks to Ariana Grande

USA-. The big day has arrived, the most famous singing reality USA premiered and brought to light an old rivalry between two famous celebrities. During an interview with the judges for the premiere of The Voice, Blake shelton revealed a secret he had kept against Ariana Grande, the new addition to the program as a jury.

The date that artists choose to release their new projects is plotted well in advance, since it has many risk factors. One of the points that the record store takes into account when choosing a day is that it is not already occupied by another artist who has more popularity and can overshadow the premiere of the project carried out, as happened to Shelton.

During a press conference prior to the premiere of the 21st season of The Voice, Shelton He took the opportunity to lash out at his bankmate, Ariana Grande. “Destroyed my dreams,” he said Shelton in reference to the artist. The country singer revealed that during 2016, the day he released his album If I’m honest, Big published his album Dangerous Woman.

“I released the album, and I had a musical impulse at that time. I was excited thinking that this could be my chance to have the number one album in the country, “he said. Shelton. However, his dreams were shattered when his agent called to inform him that although he obtained the first place in the country list, Big took the triumph in the ranking of Billboard 200.

“I think I’m smart enough to stay away from their premieres,” she commented. Kelly clarkson. After Shelton said it could make it up to him by “not squashing his release dates,” Big He joked that he was planning to release a cover of If I’m honest. The war did not end there, since then the artist published a funny video taken from a scene from the movie Mean Girls, in which she included with editing a Shelton.