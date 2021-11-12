He defended the king! Erik Morales destroyed Juan Manuel Márquez after talking about Canelo Álvarez

The last saturday Saul Canelo Alvarez made history again for Mexico, but for Juan Manuel Marquez did not reach the same place as Julio Cesar Chavez. On the other hand, following the words of the former world champion, Erik morales He came out to defend the Guadalajara by saying that the expeller Ignacio Berastain should not comment on this and that he is a resentful of life.

The achievement of the fighter of Guadalajara led many to say that he revalidated being the best fighter today, while several are encouraged to say that he has surpassed when he stopped boxing. “If you start to see the history of Mexican boxing, it is very rich, you cannot say that Canelo can be the best in all of history when we have seen the best, Chávez, for example, those who have faced the best. the best, those who have not had support in any way, of any kind “, expressed Marquez as reported by World Boxing.

The words of the expeller of Iztacalco reached the ears of Erik morales that he did not stop pouring it in every phrase he used to refer to him. “If Canelo is going to be an idol or not, it’s a public decision. We boxers cannot decide who are the good guys or who are the bad guys. We all had a race management for better or for worse, with lesser or worse rivals “, expressed the Terrible to Record Journal.

In turn, true to his style, the former world champion crossed Juan Manuel Marquez by saying that they have helped him to another jump in his prime. “We all have something that made us jump a little more or we had something easier. It is a purely administrative issue, everyone knows and he (Marquez) also had that“Added Morales in reference to the criticisms of Dynamite against Canelo Alvarez who puts rehydration clauses.

“It is a question of time and it is necessary to accept it. I think Márquez is very resentful of life because of the statements he gives “, commented Erik morales. It should be remembered that it is not the first encounter between the Terrible and Marquez since the first has accused him on several occasions in dodging him to carry out a confrontation at the best moment of both.