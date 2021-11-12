Harry Melling (‘Harry Potter’) transforms into Edgar Allan Poe for his film with Christian Bale | Film and Television

We all know Harry Melling for having been that unbearable chubby and cruel cousin of Harry Potter, but perhaps many still do not have the actor fully located in his new dramatic facet. Melling, 32, is one of those interpreters who over the years has made him improve like good wine, and his work in The Ballad of Buster Scruggs of the Coen brothers in 2018 was just a preview of everything to come.

In recent years this British actor has worked in all kinds of productions. He has faced the stars of Batman and Spider-man on The devil at all hours (the movie was starred Robert Pattinson and Tom holland), has confronted Liam Neeson (Revenge) in the aforementioned episodic tape of Joel coen and has even sat down to play a game of chess with Anya Taylor-Joy on Lady’s Gambit. He has worked with the best and his career in show business away from the magic of the Potter universe has only just begun.

Harry Melling has just signed a contract to join the new film of Scott Cooper (Black mass; Hostile) who stars Christian bale (The dark knight). Your title is The Pale Blue Eye (lit. The pale blue eye) and its plot is situated in 1830, time when a veteran detective tries to solve some gruesome murders alongside a young genius named Edgar Allan Poe.





Harry Melling attends the premiere of ‘The Ballad of Buster Scruggs’ in 2018 / Barcroft Media via Getty Images / Wiktor Szymanowicz

The figure of Poe has been repeatedly taken to the cinema, the last in 2011 with the face of John cusack (Utopia). However, every generation needs new blood, and that’s why Scott Cooper has trusted the star of Harry Potter to get into the skin of the famous British novelist. Will Harry Melling experience one of those extreme physical transformations as Christian Bale is accustomed to? Can we recognize either of the two starring in this curious film? Do youWill fit the role of Edgar Allan Poe? Time will tell.

For now, Melling has yet to release the long-awaited new film by the coen brothers: Macbeth’s tragedy, where he will meet in front of the cameras with Denzel Washington (Training day) and Frances McDormand (Nomadland) to interpret Malcolm, the guy who ended Macbeth’s reign and succeeded him to the throne.