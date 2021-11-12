Happy Birthday Anne Hathaway!

You said that when your son turned 18 you would like to go to a vineyard and spend your days there. Does that mean you are already thinking about retirement?

No, this (the performance) is for life. They’re going to have to kick me off a stage. I will be acting with a huge hairstyle that hides the headphones in which my dialogues are dictating. Rather, I said it because I promised not to drink while I am educating Jonathan and that when he goes to university, I will be very excited to go to a vineyard where I will drink all the wine that I missed. I love my career and I am not thinking about retirement.

Anne Hathaway says that when she was a child she took acting classes and that in one of the sessions she was the only one who managed to cry. “I was a mediocre student, I was never the center of attention and this time, everyone was saying ‘look at Annie, look at Annie’. It was the first time I felt special in the classroom.”

(Everett Collection / Shutterstock / Everett Collection.)



Are you afraid of losing everything you have earned, be it for your family or whatever?

I am working with the United Nations precisely to avoid that women do not have to have that option of losing everything, the more children you have, the worse your career goes. We are working just so that women do not have to sacrifice anything for their careers or their families.

How has your case been, what have you had to sacrifice?

I’ve done things, but it hasn’t felt like a sacrifice. HThere are certain projects that I was developing before having Jonathan that were more violent and after having my son, I no longer wanted to be part of them. Maybe I will come back to them at some point in my life, but at this moment in which I am, of course, with the drama due, I want to do things that make people feel good. I feel like we’re so divided right now that right now I want to make sure I make movies that bring people together.

What kind of mother are you?

I do not know. I don’t put labels. It depends. I’m a loving mom, with all that she means. If your child walks up to a hot pot on the stove and is about to touch it, you have to be strict. Absolutely not. But if I’m in the park and it just rained and there are puddles everywhere, I’m not going to say, ‘Don’t get dirty.’ I must say that I am a loving, involved and low key mom. Now my goal is to empower him to be himself and to feel that he has a place in the world and to foster his creativity and curiosity.

Anne Hathaway unveiled her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in May 2019.

(Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock / Kathy Hutchins.)



What makes you laugh?

I love to laugh. I have my favorite comedies, my favorite comedians or lines. I am also happy to say that my husband (Adam shulman) makes me laugh in ways I don’t see coming.

Have you ever lied to get your way?

No. I know it sounds like I was lying right now, but my parents were great, very open, they fostered my curiosity, they supported me in my dreams and my dad said: ‘I trust you and I only ask three things: please, never you get into the world of motorcycles’, because one of my uncles had a serious motorcycle accident, so he asked me not to put him through that; ‘Don’t get a tattoo until you’re 23 and don’t lie, because if you don’t lie, you’ll never have to remember anything.’ I found them to be very logical advice. There are times when I want to lie, because I know that maybe you would go through life a little easier, because being honest means accepting some confrontation, but it has never happened to me that I have chosen to have been honest and that I would have regretted that.