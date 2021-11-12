Hamilton crushes Verstappen in F1 qualifying in Brazil

Hamilton started the day fastest in practice and then stayed on top at every outing during qualifying.

The seven-time world champion led a 1-2 of Mercedes in both Q1 and Q2, each time being three tenths faster than Valtteri Bottas, thus appearing as the favorite to achieve the first position in Q3 in the Interlagos circuit.

When push came to shove, Hamilton lived up to expectations and began the final phase of qualifying with a lap of 1m08s107 to lead Verstappen by 0s265, while Bottas was third, again three-tenths behind his garage mate.

“Checo” Pérez, meanwhile, was fourth with a lap of 1m08s838, seven tenths behind Hamilton and half a second behind his Red Bull Racing teammate.

The ten protagonists of Q3 returned to the track with two minutes ahead in qualifying for a last quick attempt and there Hamilton further lowered his time to stop the clock at 1m07s934.

Verstappen, for his part, had a difficult lap and was even far from his previous mark with a lap of 1m08s645, while Bottas also failed to improve by turning in 1m08s527.

Pérez did manage to lower his mark from the first outing to reach a record of 1m08s483 which in any case kept him fourth, just 14 thousandths behind Bottas.

With the best time in qualifying, Hamilton will start on Saturday from the best starting position in the sprint race and it is only on Sunday that he will fulfill the five penalty places on the grid for changing the internal combustion engine of his Mercedes.

Pierre Gasly excelled again in qualifying and took fifth place with a time of 1m08s777, followed by the Ferraris of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc.

Lando Norris beat Daniel Ricciardo between the McLaren drivers to be eighth and ninth, respectively, while Fernando Alonso was tenth in his Alpine.

Esteban Ocon will start the sprint race from 11th position after being eliminated in Q2 in the final moments. The Alpine Frenchman will share the sixth row of the grid with Sebastian Vettel, who was out of Q3 for the seventh consecutive time this season.

Yuki Tsunoda, who had qualified in the top ten in the last three grands prix, had to settle for 13th, followed by the Alfa Romeos of Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi.

Lance Stroll was eliminated in Q1 by placing 16th in the qualifier, ahead of Nicholas Latifi, who for the first time managed to beat George Russell, his Williams teammate, in a conventional qualifying session. I had done it before in the Monza sprint race.

The last row of starting on the grid for Saturday’s sprint race will feature the Haas of Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin.

Session results:

Gallery: Photos of Formula 1 in the weekend in Brazil

Click on the arrows to scroll through the images