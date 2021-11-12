Hamilton begins to throw in the towel against Verstappen and Checo: “Overcoming them will be very difficult”

Lewis Hamilton’s options to be crowned for the eighth time in Formula 1 are clouded and the main person responsible for this is Max Verstappen, who is approaching his first championship at the close of the 2021 season.

The Mexican Grand Prix left Mercedes’ illusions damaged, as Hamilton was unable to fight for the first place to Max Verstappen, who beat him in the first corner of the Mexican circuit and in the closing laps, he was severely threatened by the Mexican Checo Pérez in the battle for third place.

The Briton had clashes with Verstappen in the middle of the season to such a degree that he sent the Dutchman over the retaining wall at the controversial British Grand Prix, while at Monza, the Red Bull wheel was literally on top of Lewis’s car.

Red Bull, Lewis Hamilton’s nightmare

In recent races, Hamilton has been no match for Verstappen, he has even been at the height of Czech, who won him an epic heads up in TurkeyTherefore, Hamilton is aware that in Brazil the task of closing the gap will be complex.

“(The Red Bulls) had a great pace in Mexico and their car has been very competitive all year. We have done everything we can, and the last time we came to Brazil they were very good, so overcoming them will be very difficult“the reigning champion mentioned at the Brazilian Grand Prix conference, according to motorsport.

Mercedes can’t find the configuration

Hamilton does not have good memories at the Interlagos circuit. In the last laps of the 2019 Grand Prix, he was overtaken by Alex Albon’s Red Bull, who he sent off the track in an action that would cost him a sanction, but also, in the last lap Pierre Gasly, aboard a Toro Rosso, beat him in the sprint towards the goal.

In this way, Hamilton not only suffers with the Red Bull in Brazil, but with Honda engines And to top it all, Mercedes has struggled to find the perfect configuration in the Briton’s car.

“It is really difficult to explain. There are too many elements to go into detail. But it is a more difficult car to optimize. Some weekends it works, some it doesn’t. We saw in Austin, for example, that the Red Bulls are quite far. But getting the car’s full potential has been more difficult this year ”, the British said, according to racingnews.

Verstappen already has a 12-point cushion on Lewis Hamilton in the drivers’ championship, for which the British is obliged to overtake the Dutch in Brazil to prevent further take-off.