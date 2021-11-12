Hamilton beats Mercedes in Free Practice 1 in Brazil

Lewis Hamilton has shown that Mercedes can beat Red Bull in the remaining four races of the season. The Englishman set the best time in Free Practice 1, although he will suffer a five-position penalty for the race.

Hamilton sanction

The first free practice session at Interlagos began with the confirmation that Lewis Hamilton will use the fifth internal combustion engine of the season, for which the Mercedes driver will penalize five positions ahead of Sunday’s race, regardless of his result in the sprint classification on Saturday.

The seven-time world champion has gotten off to a bad start to his Grand Prix weekend for reasons unrelated to his driving. In addition, Charles Leclerc will mount the seventh escape. The Ferrari, however, will not penalize, since the FIA ​​allows the use of eight exhausts this season.

The first minutes of the session, in a vital session to put the set-up for Friday’s qualifying, advanced with the risk of light showers. However, the drivers have started to set the first times on the medium tires.

Red Bull immediately took the lead with Max Verstappen leading the way. Although it is too early to predict that they are the favorites in Interlagos, taking into account the unexpected change of script in the classification of the last Grand Prix of Mexico by the silver arrows.

With 25 minutes to go, the first to bring out the soft tires were, precisely, the Austrians. Verstappen has improved by seven tenths his previous time set with the media (1: 09.417). Sergio Pérez has positioned himself 75 thousandths of the Dutchman in his first contact with the softer rubber.

Nevertheless, Hamilton, with or without sanction, has not shrunk against the supposed superiority of Red Bull and has set the best time of the Free Practice 1: 1: 09.050. The Briton did it on lap eight on the soft tire, while Verstappen and Pérez preferred to test long runs in the final moments.

It is clear, therefore, that both Mercedes and Red Bull have not really shown their cards. Behind Bottas, who was fourth in the session, appeared Gasly and the red spots. Carlos Sainz was the sixth fastest man in Friday’s practice with Leclerc glued to him in seventh position.

After the Ferraris, the Alpine of Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso, eighth and ninth respectively, have faced AlphaTauri that will be the great rivals for the French both in Brazil and in the fight for fifth position in the constructors’ championship.

Outside of the Top 10, McLaren has left something to be desired as in Mexico. Those from Woking have shown less speed even than the Aston Martin. While Alfa Romeo has once again demonstrated superiority against the Williams and the Haas on this American tour, at least in the first practice sessions of the weekend. Today, Friday, is the classification. So that no one gets confused …

