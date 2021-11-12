Halo Infinite introduces us to the ‘most sinister and disturbing’ character the saga has ever had

The heads of 343 Industries have revealed more aspects of Jega, one of the most challenging bosses in the game.

It made us wait, but Halo Infinite It’s very close. The new installment of the legendary franchise of Xbox It will arrive in less than a month on PC and consoles, and it will do so with a title that has notably improved its image after a year of delay. The promotional machinery is underway, but also its developers are leaving us more details about its history.

In statements to IGN, those responsible for the game of 343 Industries They have talked about the different characters that we will discover in the campaign, some already known and others not so much. The words about Heh, a ‘Spartan Killer’ that we already saw in the trailer and that aims to make things difficult for us due to the focus they have given to his figure.

“One of the things we tried to do with Jega was turn him into the most sinister and disturbing character he’s never had Halo, “explains Associate Creative Director Paul Crocker.” Just with every time you see him … He’s looking at you like prey. Everything that has to do with how he plays with the Master Chief is just… he’s just who he is. “

Jega is the soldier Escharum respects the mostPaul Crocker of 343 Industries“We wanted to build a character that was more like a companion of Escharum. They have a very close relationship because they have worked together for a long time. Jega is the soldier that he respects the most, his best friend, “he commented, while emphasizing that we wait to discover the rest of the bosses that we will meet.

Halo Infinite debuts next December 8 on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, although it is worth remembering that it will be available from day one for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. If you have not been convinced yet, you can take a look at the graphical comparison between the two trailers of the campaign that Microsoft published at the time, one more than a year after the other.

