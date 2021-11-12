Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas and more games came to Xbox Game Pass

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

The Xbox Game Pass catalog has featured outstanding games in recent months, including major productions from Xbox Game Studios, as well as third-party and indie titles of all types.

The service will close the year with very attractive launches and, fortunately, users have little to wait to enjoy them. There is good news for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, as several games were added to the service today, including a highly desired one.

These cool games are coming to Xbox Game Pass today

Today is the official debut of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, which includes 3 of the most iconic installments of the Rockstar franchise. Xbox Game Pass users will be able to enjoy one of the games starting today at no additional cost.

Is about Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition, which will be available to all users of the service on consoles. It is important to note that the game will not be released, at least for now, on Xbox Game Pass for PC.

On the other hand, users of the service will also have access to several very attractive indie games. The first one is Dicey Dungeons, which was announced by surprise recently. There is also One Step From Eden, whose proposal will undoubtedly remind you of the series Mega Man Battle Network.

Finally, yes you are playing The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim From the service, note that the next generation update for Xbox Series X | S is released today. Below is the list of news:

November 11th:

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition (consoles)

Dicey Dungeons (consoles, PC and cloud)

One Step from Eden (consoles, PC and cloud)

