Google ranking in Peru: Top 10 of the most viewed films today Wednesday, November 10

Watching movies is something you are used to, because there is a huge offer on the market, both in cinemas and in streaming. In other words, you no longer have to scroll to find exactly what you are looking for: productions that break records and take everyone out of breath.

The news is that Google take a count to share what people are seeing in real time. The platform wants to position itself as a benchmark in the sector. Therefore, it has to its credit a very interesting offer, which we detail below.

Surely many of them you have already seen, but there will be others that may interest you, so get to it! Watch the 10 most wanted movies in Peru:

1. Fast & furious 9

Dom Toretto leads a quiet life with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know that danger is always lurking. This time, that threat will force Dom to face the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves most. The team is reunited to prevent a worldwide plot, led by one of the most dangerous assassins and the best driver they have ever faced; a man who is also Dom’s missing brother, Jakob. Ninth installment of the famous franchise.

2. Paw Patrol: The Movie

The Paw Patrol is on a roll. When Humdinger, his greatest rival, becomes mayor of nearby Adventure City and begins to wreak havoc, Ryder and the heroic cubs set off to face this new challenge. As one of the puppies must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help in a new ally, the intelligent sausage dog Liberty. Together and armed with exciting new gadgets and equipment, the Paw Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City.

3. Don’t breathe 2

The blind man has been hiding for years in an isolated cabin and has taken in and raised a girl who lost her parents in a house fire. Her quiet existence is shattered when a group of kidnappers appear and take the girl, forcing the Blind Man to leave his safe haven to rescue her.

Four. Fifty shades darker

As Christian struggles with his inner demons, Anastasia must face the anger and envy of the women who came before her.

5. Infinite

Evan McCauley has skills he never learned and memories of places he has never visited. Self-medicated and on the verge of mental breakdown, a secret group calling themselves “Infinites” come to his rescue, revealing that his memories are real.

6. Godzilla vs. Kong

Godzilla and Kong, two of the most powerful forces on a planet inhabited by all manner of terrifying creatures, engage in spectacular combat that shakes the foundations of humanity. Monarch (Kyle Chandler) embarks on a high-stakes mission and sets off into uncharted territories to discover the origins of these two titans, in a last-ditch effort to try and save two beasts that seem to have their hours numbered on the face of the planet. Land.

7. Fifty Shades Freed

Believing that they have left the shadows of the past behind, Christian and Anastasia enjoy their relationship and their life full of luxury. But just as Ana begins to relax, new threats appear that put her happiness at risk.

8. Suicide squad

A group of super villains find themselves locked up in Belle Reve, a high-security prison with the highest death rate in the United States. To get out of there they will do anything, even join the Task Force X group, dedicated to carrying out suicide missions under the orders of Amanda Waller. Heavily armed they are sent to Corto Maltese Island, a jungle full of enemies.

9. Royal Casino

British agent James Bond’s (Daniel Craig) first mission as Agent 007 leads him to Le Chiffre (Mads Mikkelsen), banker to terrorists from around the world. To stop him and dismantle the terrorist network, Bond must defeat him in a risky game of poker at Casino Royale. At first Bond dislikes Vesper Lynd (Eva Green), the beautiful Treasury officer who must watch over government money. But as Bond and Vesper are forced to defend themselves together against the deadly attacks of Le Chiffre and his henchmen, a mutual attraction develops between them.

10. Injustice

When Lois Lane dies, a deranged Superman decides to take control of Earth. Determined to stop him, Batman creates a team of heroes who fight for freedom. But when superheroes go to war, can the world survive?

Do you know what the platform is with the best offer of cinematographic productions? Google, of course! Do you know which famous movies it has available to you?

Google’s intention is for users to recognize its most popular films. Thus, they will be able to get an idea of ​​the ones that best suit their tastes, to recommend them to their family and friends. What classics will be available soon? The only sure thing is that the list does not stop growing.

Meanwhile, we can tell you that these are the 10 most famous movies we have.