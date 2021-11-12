Germany passed over Liechtenstein with a scandal win

Germany, already mathematically classified to Qatar 2022, this Thursday passed the steamroller on the modest Liechtenstein, in a match that ended with a win (9-0) and that he had to face at a disadvantage for much of the expulsion of Hofer.

It all started in minute 9 when there was a penalty in favor of Germany when Hofer, while trying to cut a center, he nailed the taches in the neck to Leon Goretzka.

Hofer was sent off with a direct red card and Ilkay Gündogan converted the penalty for Germany.

Outnumbered, Liechtenstein He no longer had a way to resist a Germany that from the first minute had had him locked up in his area from the first moment.

The chances started to pile up. A couple of saves from Büchel and the crossbar – a header from Gündogan. they put things off a bit but from minute 20 on, everything happened very quickly.

Kaufmann first scored at his own goal when trying to deflect a cross from Christian Günter. Then, on the 21st, Leroy Sané scored the third with a shot inside the box from Goretzka and on the 23rd Marco Reus signed the fourth after Büchel went wrong to a Müller cross that was looking for Reus.

Then Liechtenstein organized a little better defensively despite which in the first half they could have fallen more goals.

In the fifth he arrived in 49, marked by Sané with a right-leg shot to the center of Reus.

Germany continued to play, sometimes embellishing themselves too much and failing on the last pass. The sixth goal was delayed until the 76th minute when Thomas Müller scored after a corner kick and several rebounds.

In the 79th, Kevin Volland headed off the crossbar, In the 80th Ridle Baku, with a shot to the far post from the right, made the seventh.

Müller repeated in 86 with a shot from the center of the area to the center of Reus, and in 90 came the ninth with a shot from Baku that hit Göppel’s head, leaving Büchel with no option.

