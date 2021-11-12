Gerardo Martino, with a surprise in his lineup against the United States

Enrique Martinez Villar

Mexico City / 11.11.2021 20:52:18





For this Friday’s game Mexican team against USA, Gerardo Martino has prepared a surprise for the team he directs Gregg Berhalter in the lineup, as it will appear Luis Romo in the midfield of the Aztec box.

The midfielder of Blue Cross will be next to Edson Álvarez and Héctor Herrera the midfield of Tri. blunt will come out of containment to move as a left-hand midfielder, in a position that he normally occupies Andrew Saved.

The doubt is in the defense

The only doubt about Tata martino For the alignment of this game it is in the central defense, because it will wait until the last moment to know if Hector Moreno he can play or not because he has muscle fatigue.

In the goal it will be Guillermo Ochoa in goal; Chaka Rodriguez, Tiba Sepulveda if Moreno cannot be, next to Johan Vasquez and Jesus gallardo behind; Edson Álvarez Romo and Herrerawhile in the attack Chucky Lozano, Raúl Jiménez and Tecatito Corona.

Mexico will face visiting USA in Cincinnati, this Friday, November 12; winning, the Tricolor would settle on top of the octagonal of Concacaf, with the job almost done to stamp your ticket to Qatar 2022.