Gerardo Arteaga denies that he will play in Chivas de Guadalajara for the Clausura 2022 Tournament and will continue in Genk of Belgium I Liga MX

It is not a lie that Chivas de Guadalajara They will seek to reinforce themselves with the best elements available, since they know that for the Closing Tournament 2022 lExpectations are high from now on, even though they will still play the Reclassification in the Grita México Apertura 2021, but one of the footballers who excited the most in recent days has just deny the alleged interest in returning to Liga MX.

Gerardo Arteaga plays for Genk in Belgium, however, the possibility that he will return to the mexican soccer largely due to his desire to return to the Mexican team, where he has not been summoned in recent months and the Sacred Flock is the best showcase for national footballers who want be seen by strategist Gerardo Martino.

In this regard, the full-back himself denied these versions that were also published by the journalist André Marín, who argued that since hChivas has long been interested in the services of the young player, who arose from Santos Laguna and fulfilled his dream of military in Europe with the Belgian squad, but it was Arteaga himself, who clarified the issue.

“Arteaga was an indisputable headline with TRI, but after deciding not to attend the Olympics due to a family situation, Martino has not called him again, which is why the Mexican would take The suitcases and he would return to Mexico to try to fill the eye of the ‘Tata’ more closely. So far the most interested in repatriating him would be Chivas, who in the past had already shown his interest in the Santos youth player “, it was part of what Marín wrote on Facebook.

However, the answer was not long in coming: “Pure lies, here I am still firm with my club”, was what he answered Arteaga to end with a topic that had many chivahermanos excited, who want to have a much more powerful workforce that achieves place the flock in the first places of Mexican soccer.