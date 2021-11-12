George Clooney rekindles his Bromance with Brad Pitt

George Clooney’s style

It may be that almost no one remembers that time when we talked about Pitt and Clooney having a somewhat unbalanced friendship. The first was married to Angelina Jolie in a marriage as famous as it was full of children. The second, on the other hand, was the eternal bachelor of gold. But Clooney got married and Pitt got divorced and the tables took turns. The golden bachelor has been in an unblemished marriage for 7 years and Pitt does not stop leaving rolletes like that of the married model, but with an open marriage, Nicole Poturalski.

At 60 Clooney and 57 Pitt, it may already be a little late to think how juicy it would be for gossip magazines to see this single couple again. We speak, although their physiques do not remind us, of seducers who are already touching the third age. But there is something that will never change beyond the love history of one and the other, their friendship. The union of both, especially during the time of Ocean’s Eleven, made us know the concept bromance and there has never been a more deserving couple of the term.

Now, Clooney has taken advantage of the bromance that we all think (and truly believe) you have with Pitt for a good cause.

The actor invites you to spend some time at his house, with the trip paid, through Omaze Who would not want to go to spend a few days at Lake Como, in Italy, with Clooney and his wife (ok, maybe some and some they would rather be single). However, to sell this charitable contest (the money will go to legal resources for human rights issues) the actor pulls irony. In the video you can see, in a humorous tone, how living with George Clooney is not exactly paradise. He locks himself in the bathroom for hours, interrupts your work meetings for Zoom, or insists on watching his movies over and over again.

But the magic touch of the video is that obsession we all wanted to see in Clooney by Brad Pitt. From having his room lined with Pitt products to hallucinating with every moment of his on screen, Clooney has taken the opportunity to fuel the bromance of the bromances, the one without which the word would cease to have meaning, or at least, a certain class. George Clooney and Brad Pitt, our favorite couple.

