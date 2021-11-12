George Clooney declares himself a fan of Brad Pitt in a viral video

If we asked around how many people would like to spend an afternoon with George Clooney at his house, we would probably get a lot of yeses and we could form a queue after a very short time. And since that is no secret, it is precisely what he has decided to offer Omaze, an American for-profit company that partners with charities with the goal of raising funds for different causes.

In a hilarious video posted on Omaze’s YouTube channel. George Clooney offers the chance to spend an afternoon with him and his wife, Amal, at their home on Lake Como, Italy. He begins by talking about the possibility of establishing a friendship for life, like the one he did during the pandemic with his (hitherto unknown) roommate.

“One of my favorite things about meeting new people is that you never know when a lifelong friendship is going to blossom,” the actor tells the camera. “In fact, by pure chance, I spent most of the past year sharing a flat with a guy I didn’t know and now we’re basically best friends. But don’t just trust me, ask him. ”

It is at that moment that Byron, his supposed roommate, enters the scene. “What if I recommend being with George Clooney?” question. “No, I don’t recommend it. Basically, George Clooney stopped by my house to pick up something I was buying on Craigslist and the stay-at-home order came and never left. The moral of the story is: don’t use Craigslist.” Craigslist is a very popular classifieds site in the United States.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The video, in which Clooney plays himself, then begins to show funny situations between the two, in which it is clear that he is the typical heavy roommate that everyone tries to avoid. In one of these situations, the actor proposes to his partner to see Ocean’s eleven umpteenth. After offering Batman and robin alternatively, they end up seeing Ocean’s eleven. Clooney shows himself as an authentic Brad Pitt fan, who even collects objects with his image. “Can you believe Amal wanted me to throw this away?” She says on a pillow with her face. Brad Pitt while standing in a room covered in posters and memorabilia of the actor. “Don’t throw this away, no way, man. Thanks for giving me a spot. Brad and me.”

The objective of the video, in addition to making people laugh, is to raise funds through Omaze for the actor’s foundation, Clooney Foundation for Justice, which works for the legal defense of Human Rights around the world.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io