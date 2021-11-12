George Clooney and Julia Roberts will meet again on the big screen | Culture and entertainment | America Edition

George Clooney and Julia Roberts will reunite on the big screen with the director of the sequel to “Mamma Mia!”, OI Parker, with a romantic comedy that is scheduled to premiere in autumn 2022.

In the tape, titled “Ticket to Paradise”, the two interpreters will give life to a separated marriage that has to be reunited to prevent their daughter, blinded by love, from repeating the mistakes made by her parents, the Universal studio confirmed on Tuesday Pictures.

Roberts and Clooney, who are friends in real life, have already shared prominence before the cameras in films such as “Ocean’s Eleven” (2001) and “Ocean’s Twelve” (2004) -with Brad Pitt and Matt Damon-, or the recent “Money Monster” (2016).

On this occasion, they will be under the command of filmmaker Ol Parker, with experience in the comedy genre after directing in 2018 “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again”, the sequel to the famous musical starring Meryl Streep, as well as “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel “(2011) and” The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel “(2015).

Looking ahead, Roberts plans to lead a series with Sean Penn titled “Gaslit,” which will focus on lesser-known characters and peripheral plots of the Watergate scandal.

The actress will also star in and produce the series “The Last Thing He Told Me” for the Apple TV + platform.

Clooney, for his part, released his last film as a director, “The Midnight Sky” in December, after several years away from the cameras, dedicated to his recent fatherhood and the charitable foundation he presides over.