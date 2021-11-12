Genshin Impact reveals a promotional video for its Version 2.3 – Kudasai

During a special scheduled broadcast it was announced that the “Update 2.3 – Snow and dust shadows”From the video game developed by myHoYo, Genshin Impact, will be available globally from November 24. The statement included a promotional video with the corresponding dubbing in Japanese and English.





During the broadcast the characters were also announced Arataki Itto, “The Hero of Hanamizaka” and Gorou, “General of the Sangonomiya”, which will appear during the second half of the update in a joint banner. While Itto will be a five-star character, Gorou will be a four-star. Regarding voice performances, the following artists were listed:

Arataki Itto, “The Hero of Hanamizaka” : Interpreted by Max mittelman in english and by Takanori nishikawa in Japanese, the latter also known as TMRevolution .

: Interpreted by in english and by in Japanese, the latter also known as . Gorou, “General of the Sangonomiya”: Interpreted by Cory Yee in english and by Tasuku Hatanaka in Japanese, the latter recognized for being the voice of Reki Kyan in the popular original anime of SK8 the Infinity.

Finally, as part of this next update it was also announced that both Albedo. “Chief Alchemist” and Eula, “Knight of the Tide” They will be available again in future banners within the update period. Albedo was temporarily available in December in December 2020, while Eula became available in May 2021.

Genshin Impact is available on mobile devices, Playstation 4, Playstation 5 and Windows PC. The “Version 2.1” of the video game was released globally on September 1, while “Version 2.2” was also released globally on October 13. The video game celebrated its first anniversary on September 28, and posted earnings of more than $ 2 billion in its first year. The application is also available in the catalog of QooApp on this link.

Genshin Impact description

Genshin Impact is a free open world action role-playing video game that takes players into the visually stunning world of Teyvat. The player takes on the role of the mysterious “Traveler”, who sets out on a journey to discover the fate of his lost brother and unravels Teyvat’s mysterious secrets along the way. Currently, players can explore both Mondstadt and Liyue Harbor, two of the seven main cities on Teyvat, each with unique cultures, stories and vast surrounding landscapes, offering a diversity of creatures, monsters, secrets and hidden treasures to explore. let the players discover them. As the game progresses, more cities, stories, characters, and seasonal events will be released.

Source: Official site

© miHoYo