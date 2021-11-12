Garena Free Fire: Codes for today Friday, November 12, 2021 – Free rewards

Success for mobile Android and iOS, Garena Free Fire, has received new daily codes for Today Friday, November 12, 2021. Players can redeem these codes to receive rewards varied on your account. Garena’s Battle Royale is one of the most played and downloaded titles on the market and therefore the company often releases different codes for its huge community. If you want to get hold of them, hurry up, in this news we share them everybody.

These are the Valid codes for today November 12, 2021 in Europe, North America, Mexico and Brazil:

Free Fire and Free Fire MAX codes for today Friday, November 12, 2021

M68TZBSY29R4 (works, checked)

(works, checked) FF7WSM0CN44Z

FFA9UVHX4H7D

FFA0ES11YL2D

FFX60C2IIVYU

JIMYLVT46V2Z

8JKNXUB96C9P

8FEUQJXPDKA7

MV9CQ27LQJOL

FXCVBNMKDSXC

F0KMJNBVCXSD

FF22NYW94A00

FFTQT5IRMCNX

3OVTN5443GFQ

WHYGN3J29VZU

ID9S3QJKAFHX

FF5XZSZM6LEF

FFXVGG8NU4YB

FFE4E0DIKX2D

ERTYHJNBVCDS

F9IUJHGVCDSE

F7UIJHBGFDFR

QUZ5MJPPY92E

GZ3SLYFGTD8X

487P8ZVGZGEA

FFICDCTSL5FT

3CYSQQ95YTWK

ZH6CDBXFDSPN

WTZ3LM8W3SWC

UGAXG6SWLZSK

HXVDEU6EPW5X

FFBCLQ6S7W25

8G2YJS3TWKUB

5G9GCY97UUD4

Remember that the codes may or may not be valid depending on when you enter them. Some are valid for a full day from publication, while others last no more than an hour or two.

Most of the codes released from Free Fire contain random rewards which can be such valuable items as diamonds, gold coins, tokens, new designs and skins and much more.

Vandal Exclusive Free Fire Codes (11/12)

We leave you 20 free one-time codes for Free Fire and Free Fire Max, completely exclusive to Vandal, to get weapons, characters and diamonds packs. Only for the fastest!

V9TU93Z7VWWB

V9TU97RGWNBW

V9TU9VJGMFC8

V9TU9AAJXJFD

V9TU9WWSKQ66

V9TU9YAWBQAS

V9TU97KYWZJK

V9TU97UDWEMJ

V9TU9D7B6P37

V9TU9Y3UKBGK

V9TU9BR9G22K

V9TU9CP8JDZZ

V9TU9TU9A8SM

V9TU9WJ9F9VX

V9TU9TZRAP4N

V9TU9SMEH5KE

V9TU9EEXFFKQ

V9TU9GHS58TS

V9TU9QG934AP

V9TU9XADSZF6

How to redeem Free Fire codes?

Redeem Free Fire promotional codes is very easy and you just have to follow a few simple steps. Please note that codes cannot be redeemed directly from within the game app, instead you must visit this official Garena rewards page.

Once inside the web: Choose one of the login platforms and log in with your Free Fire account (Facebook, Twitter, VK, Google, Huawei or Apple).

Choose one of the login platforms and log in with your Free Fire account (Facebook, Twitter, VK, Google, Huawei or Apple). You will not be able to redeem codes: with a guest account.

with a guest account. After logging in: Enter your 12-character alphanumeric promotional code and make sure your username and server are correct (the letters are always in uppercase).

Enter your 12-character alphanumeric promotional code and make sure your username and server are correct (the letters are always in uppercase). When the code has been successfully confirmed: You will receive a congratulatory message and the rewards will take about 30 minutes to reach your account (it may even take 12 hours for various factors).

Remember that every Free Fire code can only be redeemed once per account.

Free fire is a free Battle Royale that is found available for Android and iOS mobile devices. If you want to win all your games, do not hesitate to have a look to our complete guide with tips and tricks.