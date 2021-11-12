From the departure of Rihanna and her friends to the night of Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro: celebrities in a click

Family outing. Emily Ratajkowski and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, walked with their baby through the streets of Los Angeles. The model wore a green jogging suit, a brown shirt with transparencies and a white jumpsuit tied at her waist, while the producer opted for colorful shorts that he combined with his sneakers, and a black shirt. They both wore sunglasses (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Irina Shayk was photographed leaving a private gym in Malibu, where she took a training class. The local press found her when she had already changed her clothes: she left the sporty look for a casual chic one: printed jean with black muscles and sandals

Madonna was shown with her boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams, during a vacation in the Italian city of Lecce. The artist wore a light dress and hat with which she protected from the sun, while her partner opted for a printed T-shirt and black shorts.

Night with friends. Rihanna went to eat at the exclusive Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, along with a group of friends. To do this, she wore a white dress with an impressive chain necklace and a silver wallet that she combined with her heels.

Lucy Hale was photographed while walking with a man through the streets of Los Angeles. They both brought their respective toy poodle dogs. And, coincidentally, they also wore similar looks in the color palette

Shopping day. Sara Sampaio went on a Los Angeles shopping trip and carried the bags she bought. She wore pink bikers, a black jumpsuit with a white print and white sports sneakers that she combined with her leather wallet.

Natalie Portman and Ellen Pompeo shared a training day in Los Feliz, California. They went for a walk and a run accompanied by Portman’s dog. They both wore their respective masks

Ashton Kutcher was photographed leaving a Los Angeles venue with his children, Wyatt Isabelle and Dimitri Portwood. They all wore masks and the actor also wore a cap

Kaia Gerber went to eat at an exclusive restaurant in West Hollywood accompanied by a man, with whom she was photographed as she left the premises and got into her car

They did not go unnoticed. Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro went to eat at the Nice Guy restaurant in West Hollywood and surprised with their respective looks: she wore colorful pants, a black T-shirt that she combined with a huge faux fur hat, while he opted for a total black look with satin shirt, wool hat and sunglasses (Photos: The Grosby Group)

KEEP READING:

Blessed Dream: what are the facts that Maradona wanted to tell in his series and that Claudia Villafañe managed to prevent

Professional skateboarder, arrived from Paraguay 11 years ago: who is Nicolás García Hume, the revelation of El Reino

Thalía turns 50: the year she spent without speaking as a child, the pizza with caviar, the wedding dress with Swarovski diamonds

The series, movies and documentaries that Netflix premieres and we can see in September