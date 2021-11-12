From hell for his addictions to stardom, this has been the story of Robert Downey Jr. – FayerWayer

Although his success is longed for by many, the life of Robert Downey Jr. has had more bitter moments than glory.

Everyone knows who he is and they recognize him as the great Tony Stark, the millionaire scientist who created Hombre de Hierro and became the great hero of the universe of Marvel.

However, few know its true biography based on their overcoming the addictions and the many escapes from death.

Robert Downey Jr. and his dark past with drugs

Robert son of Elsie Ford and Robert Downey Sr., He grew up surrounded by artists and fame, under a rather dysfunctional family. To the six years, his father gave a marijuana cigarette and tried it for the first time.

From that day on, a future full of alcohol, drugs and arrests.

“When my father and I used drugs together it was as if he tried to express his love in the only way he knew how,” the actor clarified in the book The New Breed: Actors Coming of Age. – Robert Downey Jr.

Currently, the actor is one of the actors best paid history: held that position on the list Forbes Come in 2013 and 2015, after bagging $ 75 million.

Although from the beginning it predicted a good future for him, his addictions they dragged him to the misfortune.

On nineteen ninety six the headlines rated it as the nth junkie from Hollywood, after being arrested while driving with cocaine.

Sean Penn and Dennis Quaid they forced him to go to a rehabilitation center but ended up escaping through the bathroom window, and doing auto stop dressed in a Hawaiian shirt and pants from the hospital to a friend’s house in Malibu.

The police detained him drugged driving his Porsche, naked and throwing imaginary rats out of the window.

“Every day I look at the newspaper thinking that I will find Robert’s obituary,” his former manager confessed. – Former manager of Robert Downey Jr.

Hell in jail

The interpreter stepped into jail for 113 days after skipping a drug control and lived the worst moments of his life that he is not yet willing to reveal.

“I will never tell the worst things that happened to me in jail,” he said. – Robert Downey Jr.

After one of the fights with the prisoners his face needed plastic surgery.

What lived lived seemed not to be enough and in 1999 did not introduce himself to another narcotics test, a violation of his probation that culminated in a conviction of three years.

Can anyone imagine another actor playing Iron Man instead of #Robert Downey Jr? This almost happened before the premiere of the first film in 2008. His troubled personal life, his addictions and his time in prison almost separated him from #Marvel and all his subsequent success

As it was known Downey Jr. He begged the judge not to send him back to jail.

“I feel like I have a shotgun in my mouth, my finger is on the trigger and I like the taste of that metal,” he mentioned. – Robert Downey Jr.

In the Corcoran prison, He only found relief in a Sting record and after leaving it would take seven days to get a job at Hollywood with its appearance in Ally McBeal, which made him worthy of a Golden Globe.

“At the time, I didn’t give a shit if he never performed again,” he said of those days when he hit rock bottom. – Robert Downey Jr.

In the day of Thanksgiving November 2000, he was arrested again in a hotel with amphetamines and four grams of cocaine.

A few months later he was found barefoot huddled in a crowded alley rats and begged the police not to arrest him.

Your big decision

It was in 2003 when the star stood on a Burger King off the Pacific Coast Highway and, while eating a hamburger, threw all his drugs to the ocean.

His return to Hollywood It was not easy at all because no insurance company was willing to cover the policy of their contracts: they were considered too volatile.

However, the industry appreciated him and his companions they held out their hand.

Mel Gibson, he was the one who decided to pay him the insurance out of his pocket so that he starred ‘The Singing Detective (Keith Gordon, 2003) ‘.

His change of helm was generating big fruits, but his highest moment came later when he became one of the most important superheroes of Marvel.

Although Marvel was not betting on Robert as they had suggested to Tom Cruise, JonFavreau convinced them by promising that Downey Jr. would do for his saga what Johnny depp had done for Pirates of the Caribbean: provide the electrical energy of a marginal actor forged in auteur cinema.

Once he did the casting, Marvel couldn’t consider someone else and began to feel the glory of being one of the highest grossing actors in history.

By Hombre de Hierro received at least half a million euros, with a contract that involved him in two possible sequels for which he ended up winning 9 and 28 million.

Although Downey Jr. He has not made a movie for five years and remains a great leader of the saga.

His life has shown with his life that making friends is one of the most valuable things in life.