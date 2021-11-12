From ‘Fírmala Gio’ to Olympic Gold, now unemployed and devalued

Ten years of a faceted slide is what he has lived Giovani dos santos, today unemployed and devalued, but what had big moments with the National selection. Without a doubt, one of the most memorable moments of the greatest of the Dos Santos in these last 10 years was the goal of the 2011 Gold Cup Final, in the duel between Mexico and the United States in which the narrator Enrique Bermudez made famous the phrase, “Sign it, Gio.”

“Rebound that Borrego (Torrado) has, a good feint from Borrego and Giooo’s serve. Sign it Gio, sign it, sign it, sign it, sign it, fírmalaaa… Gooooooooool ”, was part of the narration of the Dog in the 4-2 in favor of the Aztecs.

After that great goal to the United States, a year later came the Olympic Gold in London 2012, where he was a key piece in the historical achievement of Mexico in terms of soccer, along with the Confederations Cup.

At the national team level, things were Gio, but not on their computers. To play in England and Spain, returned to america to play in the United States. Passed by Tottenham Spurs in England, Majorca and Villarreal in Spain and by 2015 it reached the MLS with the Los Angeles Galaxy.

With the Californian painting had some sparkyes, but not as expected. Still, for him 2019 was announced like brand new reinforcement of America.

With the Eagles, things did not go as all the parties expected, since they only got 3 goals in 33 games and more of thousand 600 minutes, since injuries and muscular discomfort accompanied him repeatedly. By 2021 left America and actually is without equipment.

The total devaluation of a star

But the slide that he ended up on Giovani dos santos Not only did it keep him away from gambling and currently being inactive, but this whole situation of low game affected directly its monetary value.

According Transfermarkt, the site specialized in monetary values ​​of players and clubs, the Mexican midfielder started with a valor of 2.3 million euros at Barcelona, ​​when he was 18 years old, which immediately increased a year later to reach 6 millions. From there, the Mexican went to Tottenham in England and his value dropped to 5.5 million.

Subsequently, it was transferred to Racing Santander as a loan, returned to Tottenham and then went to Mallorca, where upon arrival its value was 4 millions. There, he had a rebound after getting the Olympic Gold and went to Villarreal with a rise to 8 million in 2013.

With the Yellow Submarine it reached its maximum value in the market when it reached 12 million euros in 2014Thanks to the World Cup in Brazil that year. Everything was painting for the Mexican midfielder to maintain the level, but just a year later the slide into which he fell arrived, because in 2015 it dropped to 8 million.

That was how he made his move to the Galaxy in February 2016, with those 8 million as a label that still gave him a certain status, especially in the North American league. However, his value drop came, because in two years with the Los Angeles club, dropped to $ 2 million in 2018, lower than the one he had when he was promoted to the first team of Barcelona.

This is how it happened to the Eagles and its value continued to decrease, to the extent that in the last review playing for America by Transfermarkt in April 2021, it marked 1.5 million euros. Today, without equipment, Giovanni is worth barely a million euros.