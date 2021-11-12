from a Ron Weasley impersonator contest to fame

Angry red hair. Large family. Not overly a school fan. He is afraid of spiders. These things describe not only Ronald weasley, but also to Rupert grint, a young man who at the time seemed to have been born to play the best companion of Harry Potter, despite the fact that his first job ambition was to want to be an ice cream maker. In fact, a year before he was cast in the first of the films in the series, which is now twenty years old, the Briton entered a Ron impersonator contest sponsored by a London newspaper. Contrary to Charles Chaplin, who lost in a charlotte clone competition, the protagonist of this article did win.

As a child, Rupert grint I was an avid fan of the books by JK Rowling. Upon hearing of a casting call for the magician’s first film, at the age of 10 he decided to introduce himself with a video made by himself. At the time, his only acting experience had been a handful of plays in school, including acting as a fish in a play about Noah’s ark.

Harry, Hermione and Ron in ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’. (Warner Bros.)

He spared no effort in landing that role. His video consisted of three parts. In one he sang an improvised rap, in another he dressed as a woman to star in a small comic sketch in the best style Monty Python and in the last one he read a few lines by Ron Weasley. His funny self-promotion paid off and Grint became the envy of redheads around the world by getting to star in one of the most anticipated film adaptations in history.

Grint recalled in an interview for the BBC the amazement of his first experiences on the set of Harry Potter. “Entering the Great Hall for the first time was absolutely amazing.”, he confessed. “All those effects with all the candles floating in the air, all lit, the food on the table … it was just amazing, It was the most amazing thing I have ever seen. ”

Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe in ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows’. (Warner Bros.)

When ‘Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ It was released in 2001 and broke the record for single-day ticket sales in the United States. That enormous success instantly transformed Grint – along with his teammates. Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson– in international stars overnight. The red-haired actor says that at first he felt uncomfortable with his newfound fame, going so far as to qualify the ten years he spent shooting the following films in the series as “suffocating” and comparing them to live trapped in ‘Groundhog Day’.

Upon the money you won for his appearance in the Harry Potter franchise he recognized years later in the ‘Daily Mirror’ that “the salary was quite ridiculous, because it was excessive. I have to admit that I do not know how much money I earned, I mean the exact figure. I’ve never really wanted to know. I am not ambitious“.

He also maintains a good friendship with Emma Watson and with Tom felton (Draco Malfoy), with whom she has even participated in fashion campaigns as a model. More controversial has been his subsequent relationship with Daniel Radcliffe, with various sources assuring that they were not friends. Radcliffe himself denied it in the pages of ‘People’ magazine, assuring that “we have never texted each other in ten years of filming. We simply never did because we are so lazy. I know the next time I see Rupert we will sit down together and talk and it will be like old times.“.

He has also developed a fruitful career in film and television, although without reaching the relevance of the other two members of the ‘golden trio’. His first film after leaving Hogwarts was playing an airplane gunner in the WWII drama ‘Cross of Honor’.

After we have seen him starring on Netflix in the series ‘Sick Note’, in which he plays a lazy young man who takes advantage of a misdiagnosis of cancer, and in the spin-off for the small screen of ‘Snatch, pigs and diamonds’ in the role of the gangster Charlie Cavendish-Scott.

Rupert and Georgia, in a file image. (CP)

As for his personal life, he maintains a long relationship with the actress who is also Georgia groome since 2011. The couple welcomed their first child last year and in a brief statement asked “I respect privacy in this special moment.”

Now, at 32, he continues to chain projects such as appearing in music videos with his ‘double’ Ed Sheeran or the horror series ‘Servant’ for Apple TV. But as he confessed in a recent interview, his new facet as a father made him consider the possibility of becoming a carpenter and thus abandon the interpretation.

As he confessed in ‘The Sunday Times’, after the confinement he began to reconsider his priorities, confessing that “I have always played with the idea of ​​moving away from acting and becoming a father has increased those feelings. It would be nice to go and do something completely different., like construction or carpentry. ”

This reflection also has to do with never having felt completely comfortable with a fame that for him came suddenly and too soon. “Sometimes I miss my anonymity”, he confesses.

Of course if he wanted an early and golden retirement, it would be no problem, since the actor is gathering a rich heritage of real estate in England. He has already become a brick tycoon with properties valued at around 27 million euros, according to ‘The Sun’ published last year. The English newspaper reported the acquisition of numerous houses in the capital, in addition to the five million euros in cash he paid for an 18th century mansion in the English county of Hertfordshire, where he has never lived.