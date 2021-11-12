Fouad WhatsApp: What is this app and why is it being downloaded more and more?

Lan instant messaging app, WhatsApp, continues to innovate in its functions, according to new updates from Facebook and now you can add a new change by downloading an APK and here we tell you how to do it.

What is Fouad Whatsapp?

It is an unofficial app and it is only available for smartphones with Android operating system.

What differences does Fouad have with WhatsApp?

This APK modify the original app with new functions What hide date and name, customize icon and platform color, In addition, it allows you to change the appearance of the Widget and allows you to transfer your backup copy to Dropbox or Google Drive.

How to download Fouad WhatsApp? Step by Step

Enter the site www.fmmods.com.

Download the APK.

The APK will give the corresponding permissions to your device to install the application and you must accept them.

Select install and grant your cell number.

Look at the verification message and choose where you want to save your backup or just open it. The account must be associated with Google Drive, Dropbox or Mega.

It should be noted that every time you update the app you must repeat the same steps.

Is this WhatsApp alternative official or ‘pirate’?

Fouad WhatsApp V9.05 It is not an official WhatsApp app.

