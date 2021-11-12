Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton faces a grid penalty for the Brazilian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton’s quest to win a record eighth world championship could take another hit in Brazil this weekend as the Mercedes driver faces a penalty on the grid.

Hamilton’s team considers an engine change, which would exceed the number of parts his driver can use.

The Englishman posted a ten-place drop on the grid at last month’s Turkish Grand Prix after facing his fourth power unit of the campaign. He finished fifth, three places behind Max Verstappen.

Hamilton heads down the stretch nineteen points behind the Dutchman, and the loss of more ground at Interlagos may end his charge for the title with just seventy-eight points remaining after Sunday’s race.

When asked about the possibility of an engine change, Hamilton refused to rule it out.

“I can’t really comment right now,” the thirty-six-year-old said. “As far as I know my engines are fine, but I will find out later. We haven’t even done an engineering briefing yet. “

Hamilton, who finished a distant second behind Verstappen last weekend in Mexico City, would serve any penalties after the conclusion of Saturday’s sprint race.

The result of sprint Determine the grid for Sunday’s main event.

But Hamilton says a charge back down the field will be fraught with problems after suggesting that the Interlagos track, the site of his magnificent 2008 inaugural championship triumph, is one of the hardest to beat on the Formula calendar. One.

The circuit is also expected to be adapted to Verstappen’s Red Bull machinery.

“This is not a very good track to overtake,” added Hamilton, who has only one win in his last eight appearances.

“You have to have a 1.1 second lead over the car in front to have a fifty percent chance, or something like that, of making the switch.

“I imagine the challenge this weekend is as steep as possible. Red Bull’s pace was phenomenal in the last race, and they had the strongest car this year so we did the best we could.

“We are going to push this weekend to see if we can get more out of the car. But last time here they were extremely strong, so we anticipate that they will be difficult to beat.

“Every race is a race that you must win and it has been that way forever, especially since we returned from the summer holidays, but we have not been able to do it.”