Ford shares the images of the Ford Bronco Raptor and looks amazing

The Ford bronco raptor It’s coming next year, and it’s gotten the best look yet, thanks to a handful of photos posted by the Bronco Nation forum on Monday, November 8, 2021. After taking a closer look at the images, you can only echo what that Ford CEO Jim Farley tweeted when the Bronco Raptor was officially confirmed in September: “Hold on to your asses“.

Bronco Raptor Key Features

Ford’s high-performance Bronco definitely looks like the part of a proper Raptor, with super wide and ventilated fenders, orange position lights, meaty tires and a raised suspension. According to the Bronco Nation, which was present while Ford was testing this prototype Bronco Raptor in the desert, the Raptor rides on 37-inch off-road tires. It also has a different taillight treatment.

Ford Bronco Raptor prototype hits the ground

As for power, the Bronco Nation says the Raptor should use a version of the ubiquitous 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 from Ford, which produces about 350 horsepower. Considering that the standard Bronco with its 2.7-liter V6 already makes 310 hp, we’d be surprised if that 350-hp estimate turns out to be low. The Bronco DR racing truck, which made its debut last week at SEMA, is powered by a 5.0-liter V8 with an estimated 400 hp, but the powertrain is unlikely to be shared with the Raptor.

The Ford Bronco Raptor is expected to debut sometime next year, with sales starting in the summer. Hopefully the Raptor won’t be affected by the same launch issues as the standard Bronco, because this is sure to be a hot item.

