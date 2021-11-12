For the first time you can buy a house with Bitcoin in Mexico – El Financiero

The Haus, a proptech specialized in digitally selling homes in Mexico, will accept investors and buyers to use Bitcoin to invest in real estate projects through the Lightning network with the Bitcoin OpenNode processor.

The company highlighted that the initiative will allow investing in a new luxury development called Kahaal, located in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, becoming the first market in the region for La Haus to accept Bitcoin for the purchase of a home.

“At this time this possibility will be available only for Mexico. The Haus seeks to expand this alternative to all the properties in its catalog in the country, which amounts to more than 80 thousand new and used homes ”, he explained.

The initiative will be led by Jehudi Castro-Sierra as Vice President of the Future, who previously served as Colombia’s presidential advisor and holding positions in global companies such as Oracle and Red Hat.

“As we expand rapidly in the region, alternatives such as Bitcoin help us solve some of the obstacles to acquiring new homes with local currencies,” said Rodrigo Sánchez-Ríos, president of La Haus.

He added that the Bitcoin blockchain network helps prevent fraud through private and decentralized ID certificates, and is transparency to users that the funds will be used for deposit transfers and mortgage payments.

On the other hand, he commented that La Haus has already exceeded one billion dollars in annualized transactions and raised 150 million dollars of capital with investors such as Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, David Vélez, founder of Nubank and Simón Borrero, of Rappi, to accelerate their growth.