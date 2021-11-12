Foods that you should include daily in your diet for its healthy properties

Vimal Kumar
We know that following a balanced diet and healthy is key to maintaining our Health in good condition, the variety of food that we include in our feeding will determine the nutrients that we obtain for our day to day, therefore the wider the range of options that we consume, the better nutrients we will obtain, however, there are some super foods that for their properties, we can include them on a daily and constant basis in our feeding and we will tell you what they are.

Spirulina

The spirulina is one of the products that has gained the most fame in recent years due to its Benefits, is alga green generally we find it in the form of dust and among its multiple properties is to decrease the cholesterol, the blood pressure, fight the allergic rhinitis, prevent and control diabetes, as well as favor the loss of weight, among other things.

