First gameplay on Nintendo Switch of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition – Nintenderos

Presentation

Three Iconic Locations, Three Epic Storylines: Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition encompasses the genre-defining titles of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, each enhanced for a new generation and available together for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X / S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Bringing the classic locations of Liberty City, Vice City and San Andreas to new platforms, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition features new modern controls inspired by Grand Theft Auto V, plus graphical enhancements across the board, such as higher resolution for textures and ambient updates, along with platform-specific features from kioscopes on Nintendo Switch to 4K resolution support with performance up to 60 frames per second on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, NVIDIA DLSS support on PC and much more.

The undisputed pioneers of immersive three-dimensional open worlds, Grand Theft Auto III and its sequels, introduced unprecedented freedom and non-linear gameplay combined with rich, cinematic storytelling with critical and public acclaim. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition honors the experience of the original titles while updating the experience for new generations of fans. Following the 20th anniversary of the original release of Grand Theft Auto III earlier this year, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition celebrates the series’ legacy that redefined interactive entertainment and helped push video games to the center of culture. .

Characteristics

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition features general enhancements to all three titles, including:

An updated gamer experience , making it easier than ever to play these classic games, including: A Grand Theft Auto V-style controller skin. Updated weapon selection wheels and radio stations for quick change. Updated minimaps with improved navigation that allow players to set waypoints to destinations. Improved shooting and targeting controls, with improved driving controls in GTA: San Andreas. The ability to immediately restart failed missions. New Rockstar Social Club achievements for members. In addition to the recently supported languages; including Brazilian Portuguese, Polish, Simplified and Traditional Chinese, Russian, and Korean, plus English, Spanish (Spain + Mexico), Italian, Japanese, French, and German.

, making it easier than ever to play these classic games, including: Enhanced images , with improved graphics and fidelity across all three games, including: Higher resolution textures from characters to weapons, vehicles to roads and more for greater detail. A completely rebuilt lighting system, with improved shadows, reflections, and more. Enhanced environmental effects such as water and weather effects, including rain and fog, plus more distinct changes to highlight different times in the sky, sun, moon, and stars. Enhanced details on trees and foliage, plus newly added 3-D details on buildings and windows. Increased draw distance to provide a new level of depth and definition.

, with improved graphics and fidelity across all three games, including: What’s more of specific characteristics of the platform , including: Touchscreen camera zoom, panoramas and menu selections, as well as gyroscope for aiming on Nintendo Switch.

, including:

The music

From the classic Double Clef FM motifs of Grand Theft Auto III and the hard-hitting drum and bass of MSX; the melodrama of Vice City’s Emotion 98.3 and the quintessential 80s pop Wave 103; to the West Coast rap of Radio Los Santos or SF-UR’s Chicago House and the debut of presenters like Chuck D, Axl Rose and George Clinton in San Andreas, the radio stations of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition offer a carefully selected wide selection of hits and hidden gems. With over 200 songs on 29 pioneering radio stations for which the series has become known, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy coincides with the most recent release of the original versions (from 2014), with no further changes.

In addition to higher-quality 16-bit, 44-hrz audio for all station source music, as well as original ambient effects, players will also be able to experience the game in 5.1 surround sound.