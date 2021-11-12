Fifth wave? Covid-19 cases increase in several states of the country | Univision Health News

While trends are picking up in Florida, Texas, and other southern states that saw the worst of the summer surge, it’s clear Delta isn’t done with America. The virus is moving north and west during winter as people head indoors, close their windows and breathe stagnant air.
“We will see many outbreaks in unvaccinated people that will result in serious illness and will be tragic,” Dr. Donald Milton of the University of Maryland School of Public Health told the agency. AP.
According to the newspaper The Washington PostTwenty-three states have seen at least a 5 percent increase in cases in the past two weeks, with Illinois, Minnesota and Vermont reporting 50 percent more cases on average.
The total number of cases nationwide, which has been reduced for two months, begins to increase after reach a minimum of about 69,000 cases new per day at the end of October. On Wednesday, that average exceeded 75,000.
The looming question is whether this is the beginning of what would be the fifth national wave of infections since the start of the pandemic and, if so, what the amplitude of that wave might be.
Social gatherings, without masks and closed spaces
In recent days, a Vermont university suspended social gatherings after a spike in cases involving Halloween parties. Boston officials closed an elementary school to control an outbreak. The hospitals in New Mexico and Colorado are overwhelmed.
In Michigan, the tri-county Detroit metro area is once again becoming a hotspot for broadcasts, with a hospital system reporting nearly 400 COVID-19 patients. Mask use in Michigan has dropped to about 25% of people, according to a combination of surveys tracked by an influential group of modeling at the University of Washington.
“Concern for COVID-19 in general has all but disappeared, which is unfortunate,” said Dr. Jennifer Morse, medical director of health departments in 20 central and northern Michigan counties. “I feel strange walking into a shop masked. I am a minority. It’s very different. It’s a really unusual atmosphere right now. “
At the end of last week, the number of COVID-19 patients in Larimer County hospitals in Colorado coincided with the peak in December 2020.
New Mexico is running out of intensive care beds despite the vaccination rate higher than the state average. Waning immunity may be playing a role. People who got vaccinated early and have not yet received booster shots may be increasing the number of infections, even if they still have some protection against the more serious consequences of the virus.
“Delta and waning immunity: the combination of these two has set us back,” said Ali Mokdad, professor of health metrics sciences at the University of Washington. “This virus will stay with us for a long, long time.”
Virginia Tech’s Linsey Marr, a lead researcher on the airborne spread of the coronavirus, predicted the spread of the virus northward in a Twitter post on Sept. 15. The virus spreads in the air and can collect in closed rooms with poor ventilation. A colder weather means more people are indoors breathing the same airMarr said.
Imagine that everyone you spend time with is a smoker and you want to breathe in as little of their smoke as possible, he said.
“The closer you are to a smoker, the more exposure you will have to that smoke,” Marr said. “And if you are in a poorly ventilated room, the smoke builds up over time.”
Marr said she and her vaccinated family will use rapid tests before meeting for Christmas to check for infection.
“It is difficult to know what will come next with this virus,” Marr said. “We thought we knew, but Delta really surprised us. We thought the vaccine would help end this, but things are still dragging on. It’s hard to know what will happen next. “
Vaccination rates rise slowly
The delta variant dominates infections in the US and represents more than 99% of the samples tested.
No state has achieved a high enough vaccination rate, even when combined with infection-induced immunity, to avoid the kind of outbreaks that occur now, Mokdad said.
In a departure from national recommendations, Colorado Governor Jared Polis signed an executive order Thursday allowing any resident 18 years of age or older accessing a covid-19 booster vaccination, another step to prevent hospitals and healthcare workers from being overwhelmed by the increase in delta infections.
Progress in vaccination continues, yet nearly 60 million Americans age 12 and older remain unvaccinated. That’s an improvement from July, when 100 million were not vaccinated, said White House covid-19 coordinator Jeff Zients.
Early vaccinations average about 300,000 a day, and the effort to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11 is off to a good start, Zients said in a briefing on Wednesday.