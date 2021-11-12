FC Barcelona | Xavi gives the go-ahead and Dani Alves will be the first incorporation

Quality to play in the elite, winning mentality and a great mentor for the dressing room. These are three of the characteristics of Dani Alves, a free agent and one of the most successful players in history. The Brazilian left FC Barcelona in 2016 to join the ranks of Juventus, where he reached the final of the Champions League, losing 1-4 against Real Madrid.

Now, despite being in the twilight of his career, Juazeiro’s is still at a very high level, being one of the figures of the Olympic Brazil, a team that won Gold in the JJ.OO from Tokyo this past summer. Dani Alves, without a team since September, could return to Barça, as he pointed out Sport Yesterday.

Xavi’s first incorporation

As reported by the Catalan media, the signing of the Rio de Janeiro side depended exclusively on Xavi, the new coach culé. After offering himself on different occasions, * “If Barça thinks they need me, they just have to call me”, finally Joan Laporta has picked up the glove, with the imminent incorporation of the defender.

The officialization of Dani Alves as a new player blaugrana It will be done once the bureaucratic processes are finished, and the intention of the Terrassa coach is to have his presence for the next day, where Barça will host RCD Espanyol. However, the possibilities of that happening are limited, and it could be that the Carioca does not have a tab until the winter market opens, in 2022.