FC Barcelona. Kun Agüero could have to leave football

Editorial Mediotiempo and EFE

Barcelona, ​​Spain / 12.11.2021 05:51:53





The Barcelona footballer Sergio Aguero, who had to leave the pitch in the game against Alavés on October 30 for a chest discomfort that later explorations related to a cardiac arrhythmia, could having to leave professional football, As reported Catalunya Ràdio.

The 33-year-old Argentine player would have been informed of the seriousness of the problem after the cardiological tests performed and he would have raised the option of having to retire to safeguard your health.

The same media detailed that the pathology that suffers the great signing of the Blaugrana team for the next seasons pI would like to be incompatible with high competition, so he could not return to the professional soccer fields.

The last information that the Barça on the state of Kun Aguero It was on November 2, when he issued a statement in which he reported that after undergoing a diagnostic and therapeutic procedure with Dr. Josep Brugada would be low a minimum of three months, in which the effectiveness of the treatment would be evaluated to determine its recovery process.

It should be remembered that the South American footballer was just picking up pace after overcome a muscle injury in the right twin that had more than two months off, so it barely added 151 minutes in the Spanish tournament with the Blaugrana shirt.