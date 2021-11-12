Fan of chivas and other curiosities – El Financiero

Carmen Salinas placeholder image has won the affection of the public thanks to its long history of 67 years full of irreverence and some scandals either in her statements or her remembered period as a former deputy.

its debut on television it was on 1964 under the direction of Ernesto alonso, of whom you have referred as an example. He has participated in projects such as The neighborhood, Maria from the neighborhood or My Little Naughty, in addition to its great recognition within the genre of ficheras cinema.

Throughout her life, Carmen has suffered from losses and joys who have marked her, but she has also shared some of her pleasures As the football team of his love, his musical genres favorites and even corners of your house.

Faithful follower of the chivas

Whenever she has a chance, the actress from My fortune is to love you proudly wears the shirt of his football team favorite: the Chivas of Guadalajara. The reason why it was decided to support that team was due to a response from her ex-husband while he was watching a match between Atlas vs Chivas: “Don’t talk to me right now,” he said who was red and black because he had played in the Atlas youth team. Annoyed by the answer, Salinas wished the Chivas would win and thereafter a classic was never lost again.

Star impersonator

In her youth, the leading actress was singer impersonator What Lucero, Alejandra Guzmán, Lola Beltrán or Yuri and managed to do more than hundred voices, those were the beginnings of his career. However, after the death of his son, Pedro Plascencia, he could not sing again – a passion he discovered at school – because it generated great sadness in him. Music did not leave his life since in 1988 he inaugurated the K’ay-nah music studio.

Hollywood Actress

On 2004 made its Hollywood debut with the movie Man on fire with a small role as guardian of a gang of kidnappers alongside international stars such as Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning and Christopher Walken in a filming that took place in spaces of the Mexico City like the Condesa neighborhood.

Interior designer

The actor is very fond of taking care of her home, to the extent that she herself designed his own kitchen. Permanently has a altar dedicated to his loved ones in which he also idolizes the Guadalupe’s Virgin and some archangels, like San Ramón and San Benito to avoid gossip and bad tongues.

Music lover

Salinas has claimed to be eclectic in her musical tastesWell, you just want to have fun. Among the genres that you have mentioned that you listen to is from classic, going through the boleros, corridos, rancheras and even the reggaeton, because last October he starred in a dance in Tik Tok.