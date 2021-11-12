FAMA code: this is how the children in the children’s program have changed | Famous

Allisson Lozano, known on the show as Allison Lozz, at age 11 was selected from among 40 children to be part of the program and although she did not win, she caught the attention of television producers. That was how he got his first starring role in the telenovela ‘ Alegrijes and rebujos‘ , ‘ SOS mission adventure and love‘,’ Rebel‘,’ To hell with the handsome‘,’ The rose of Guadalupe‘ and ‘ In the name of love‘, which would be his last soap opera.