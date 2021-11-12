FAMA code: this is how the children in the children’s program have changed | Famous

In 2002 the first children’s reality show was held in Mexico, we speak of the FAMA Code, (acronym that stands for: Force, Adventure, Music, Action), a program led by Ernesto Laguardia, in which important artistic figures stood out.
It had three seasons between 2003 and 2005 and in each stage very talented children stood out. Some continued on their way through the show and achieved fame on the big screen or on stage, such as Diego Boneta, Miguel Martínez, Allisson Lozz, Jesús Zavala, Gerardo Ortiz, Jonathan Becerra and María Chacón.
But what happened to each of them? Here we tell you.
Diego Andrés González Boneta, better known as Diego Boneta, competed in the first stage of FAMA code The actor was one of the 5 finalists, even though he did not win the jackpot.
The 30-year-old famous participated in the successful soap operas’ Alegrijes and rebujos’, ‘ Mission SOS adventure and love ‘ and ‘ Rebel’. While he was dedicated to acting he made his first studio album, in which he became known as Diego.
Currently, it has already reached Hollywood; He was in films like ‘Rock of Ages’, along with actress Julianne Hough and Tom Cruise, ‘Mean Girls 2’, series like ‘Pretty Little Liars’, ‘Zeke & Luther’, ‘90210’. And we cannot forget his most recent hit, ‘Luis Miguel, the series’, in which he gave life to ‘Sol de México’.
The actor whom we met for a role in the Mexican telenovela ‘Serafín’, in 1999, managed to earn his artistic career after having obtained the first place in FAMA Code That made the actor could reach roles in different telenovelas, such as: ‘ Alegrijes and rebujos’, ‘Mission SOS, adventure and love’, ‘Dare to dream’, ‘Until the end of the world’ and ‘Simply Maria’.
Miguel Martínez continues with his musical career, his last release was on October 21 with ‘El borrachazo’ and you can find the music video on YouTube.
Allisson Lozano, known on the show as Allison Lozz, at age 11 was selected from among 40 children to be part of the program and although she did not win, she caught the attention of television producers. That was how he got his first starring role in the telenovela ‘ Alegrijes and rebujos‘ , ‘ SOS mission adventure and love‘,’ Rebel‘,’ To hell with the handsome‘,’ The rose of Guadalupe‘ and ‘ In the name of love‘, which would be his last soap opera.
And it is that although he had a positive acceptance and popularity, at the age of 17, he retired from entertainment to dedicate himself completely to his family. Today he lives in the United States.
Jesús Zavala Esparza, in addition to being one of the 8 finalists of the first season of Code FAMA, performed songs such as ‘Fiesta en América’, ‘Come with me’ and ‘Somos dos’.
Together, like his other colleagues, he was in soap operas’ Alegrijes and rebujos’ and ‘Mission SOS adventure and love’. Other of his hits were in ‘ Dare to dream‘,’ Hope of the heart ‘,’ As the saying goes’ and the Mexican series’ Club de Cuervos’.
Jesús Zavala has also appeared in Mexican films such as ‘Valentina’s Wedding’, alongside Omar Chaparro and Marimar Vega, ‘Perfect Obedience’ and ‘Buddha Head’.
María Fernanda Chacón Romo was in seventh place in FAMA Code, after passing through the children’s program, she participated in ‘ Alegrijes and rebujos, ‘ Mission SOS adventure and love‘,’ What a mother, such a father!‘,’ Woman, real life cases‘,’ The rose of Guadalupe‘ and ‘ Simon says‘ . Not to mention, he had a small appearance in season four of ‘Club de Cuervos’.
He was also a member of Grupo Play, a musical project in which he met several of his former colleagues.
Despite not having won the children’s program, Nashla Aguilar Abraham continued her career in the entertainment world, she was part of the telenovelas ‘Sueños y Caramelos’, ‘Dare to dream’, ‘La Rosa de Guadalupe’, additionally she was a host of the program ‘Hoy’.
Gerardo Ortiz Medina was also in the first season of FAMA code And even when he didn’t make it to the final, he worked hard to make a name for himself in music. He is now a regional singer-songwriter, who has earned nominations and accolades for his albums.
Alann Mora was part of the show’s third season, taking sixth place. In the same way, he had a stint at ‘La Voz México’, but he was not chosen by the juries. His popularity would take time to materialize and it was not until he joined the band ‘La Trakalosa de Monterrey’, where he would become more popular.
Jonathan Leonardo Becerra Hernández won the second season of Code FAMA, later he got involved in soap operas’ SOS mission adventure and love‘,’ Chameleons’, ‘How poor are so rich’ and ‘Overcome fear’.
On a musical level, Jonathan Becerra participated in the fourth season of ‘ Mexico’s voice‘; currently He has become well known for being one of the exponents of the regional music of that country.
In 2019 he married Marisol Ochoa and a year later he was welcomed by his first daughter, Violeta.
