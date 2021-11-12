Faculty of Medicine will use building donated by Bonilla in 2022: Rector

by: Uniradio Informs – 11 November 2021, 03:23 pm

By: Octavio Fabela

TIJUANA.- The rector of the UABC, Daniel Octavio Valdez Delgadillo, said that of the 1,761 million pesos that he received from the last administration, only 500 million were allocated for works, although those resources have not been spent since what has been invested in improvements materials has been executed with money from the federal budget.



“However, that part that is destined for work was withdrawn from the own resource that was in the 2021 budget because federal and state resources arrived, then it goes to the next fiscal year and they will see it reflected in the 2022 budget that will surely be approved in the university council, if the assembly considers it so ”, explained rector of the Autonomous University of Baja California



He clarified that the works in the building in the Rio area are in a first stage, so the property can be used by the Faculty of Medicine until next year.

“Laboratory, dental clinics for people with limited resources, magnificent classrooms for conferences, halls, libraries, cafeteria, will house more than two thousand students in the health area,” said Daniel Valdez Delgadillo,