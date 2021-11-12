Expenditure Budget 2022: The deputies generally endorse a budget that will cut about 8,000 million pesos to autonomous bodies

With 274 votes in favor, 219 against and three abstentions, Mexican deputies have generally approved the Expenditure Budget for 2022. However, legislators have presented 1,994 reservations for discussion in particular, which anticipates a marathon debate between the morenista deputies and their allies with the opposition to approve the opinion in particular. The spending project presented by the Ministry of Finance for next year contemplates the cut of around 8,000 million pesos on the resources allocated to autonomous bodies such as the National Electoral Institute and the Judicial Power. In total, the expenditure of just over seven billion pesos is expected. The Chamber of Deputies has a deadline of November 15 to discuss, approve the opinion.

The plan so far endorsed in general maintains the cutback to the National Electoral Institute (INE), now for 4,913 million pesos for fiscal year 2022, if this reduction is confirmed in the discussion of reservations, the electoral referee in Mexico will have a annual budget of only 19,736 million pesos. The Federal Judiciary Council will also see its resources reduced for the following year with a decrease of 2,935 million pesos less, while the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) will have the following year about 5,284 million pesos, which It represents a drop of 65 million pesos compared to 2021.

On the contrary, the opinion generally endorsed by the deputies provides for more resources in 2022 for the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Ministry of Welfare and the Ministry of Health, among others.

In substantiating the opinion, the Moreno deputy Erasmo González Robledo, president of the Budget and Public Account Committee in the Chamber of Deputies, assured that the total net expenditure contemplated in the opinion of the Federation Expenditure Budget for fiscal year 2022, represents an increase in real terms of 8.6% compared to the disbursements guaranteed last year. As in other years, the Ministry of Finance will open the portfolio to the emblematic social programs of López Obrador. Public resources for pensions for the elderly, pensions for people with disabilities and actions to expand the scope of IMSS-Bienestar will increase the following year.

The legislator added that the budget is presented in a context in which the impact and evolution of the pandemic are concerned. González Robledo assured that the expenditure project presented by the Ministry of Finance prioritizes social welfare support for the most vulnerable groups, support for investment projects for the benefit of the country’s regional development as well as actions that contribute to the stability of the Public finances.

The legislators of the Morena bench repeatedly stressed that this plan provides for an increase of 27% in the health sector with more than 793.9 billion pesos. Of this bag, it is contemplated that some 26,000 million will be destined for the acquisition of vaccines against covid-19. For states and municipalities, an expenditure of more than two trillion pesos is estimated the following year, while in only 15 programs of the López Obrador government an investment of more than 469,000 million pesos is contemplated.

The discussion of the opinion in the Palace of San Lázaro was marked by the interruptions of the opposition, the allegations to the voice among legislators and a dance of figures and percentages that were used in favor and against the Expenditure Package 2022. After a debate of almost five hours and due to the amount of reservations presented, the plenary session entered a recess of about six hours to be able to systematize the thousand of particular considerations.

The PAN deputy, Jorge Romero, criticized that the current government continues to disburse millions of pesos to works such as the Dos Bocas refinery, in Tabasco, or the Mayan Train in the southeast of the country, while it stops supplying medicines to cancer patients childish. “If there is money, if there are public resources, the problem is the wrong priorities that are dictated from the National Palace,” settled the PAN.

Rubén Moreira, the PRI coordinator, assured that the Executive’s proposal financially strangles the municipalities. “We ask the official majority to agree to debate our arguments and redirect the budget to states and municipalities, many of them governed by their co-religionists. A federal budget must return to the states and municipalities the resources that come from there ”, he stated. Coincidentally, the PRI deputy Blanca Alcalá Ruiz asked that reallocations be made to sensitive issues such as cancer care and HIV-AIDS, the rehabilitation of school institutions and the strengthening of federalism in infrastructure and security.

For the deputies of Morena and their allies —PVEM and the Labor Party— the approved budget for Expenditures is a guarantee towards their plan to build a Welfare State. Legislator Laura Imelda Pérez, from Morena, defended that this spending plan for 2022 is “consistent with the people and shows that the Administration headed by López Obrador has dealt with the pandemic in the best way,” he commented. After the vote, the discussion will continue in particular this Thursday.

