Exercises for buttocks by Jennifer López and other celebrities – People – Culture

Getting a sculpted body and maintaining a healthy life is not easy. And celebrities know that more than anyone.

The Gym, sports and the odd diet are essential to maintain the figure required by their jobs as models, actresses and presenters.

But, what are the secrets of the famous to have sculptural bodies? Here are some of the favorite exercises of the celebrities.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez, better known as JLo, is an actress and singer who has stood out in the entertainment world for her talent and her privileged physique: it seems that ‘the years do not go by’.

(You may be interested: The photos of who would be Brad Pitt’s new girlfriend, 24 years his junior).

The artist has a personal trainer who has made her do her best to achieve her current figure.

Due to their work schedules, training long hours is not an option.

For this reason your coach David kirsch performed a short but effective routine.

According to ‘Vogue’ magazine, Jennifer Lopez’s training is made up of four simple steps.

The first is a brief heating four minutes to avoid injury. The second is squats for 5-10 minutes. The third step is the same as the previous one, but JLo adds weight. And finally, plank for 10 minutes with 45-second sessions.

(Read on: Celebrities Who Got Stronger After Hitting Bottom).

Although this may not seem like enough, a habit of daily exercise will undoubtedly pay off throughout life.

Kendall jenner

Kendall Jenner is an American model. She is a half sister to the Kardashians. His fame began when he appeared on the famous show ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’.

Due to her profession, Kendall has had to work hard in the gym. According to the magazine ‘Vogue’, the model revealed that her favorite exercise is the abs.

The coach of Jenner is Gunnar Peterson, famous for joining celebrities like Dakota Johnson and Victoria’s Secret models.

On Peterson’s official website, the coach ran a test on Kendall.

(Also read: Jeff Bezos and his invitation that was rejected by Tom Hanks).

“Kendall Jenner’s ‘favorite’ body part to exercise is her stomach and she loves the feeling after her coach has ‘killed’ her ABS, which leaves her in pain after an intense session, “he posted on the page.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez is a singer, actress and producer. She is well known for her acting career with the Disney entertainment company.

He has participated in productions such as ‘Another Cinderella Story’ (2008), ‘Spring Breakers’ (2012) and recently in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ (2021).

In an interview with ‘Vogue USA’, the artist confessed that her favorite routine was the pilates. In the statements granted to the medium, Selena said that the best thing about exercise is to make it a lifestyle and perform different disciplines that involve the whole body.

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba is an actress and businesswoman. In her career she has played roles as Invisible Woman in ‘The Fantastic Four: The Rise of the Silver Surfer’ (2007), Morley Clarkson in ‘Valentine’s Day’ (2010) and Jade in ‘Anonymous Killers’ (2019).

(We recommend: ‘You never tried to lose weight’: Adele confessed the reasons for her change).

“Jessica’s secrets to him fitness In a bikini and weight loss is a low carb Paleo diet, yoga and CrossFit workouts, ”reported ‘Celebrity Health Fitness’.

Jessica’s personal trainer is Yumi lee, expert and recognized in the discipline of Crossfit.

Alexa chung

Alexa chung is a writer, presenter and model from the UK.

He has participated in well-known television programs such as: ‘Pasarela las 24 horas’ (2012), and ‘Next en moda’ (2020).

Due to her work, Alexa maintains a high physical performance.

In a report granted to the ‘Into the Gloss’ website, the model He noted that his favorite exercise was ballet.

(Also: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got engaged.)

“I exercise to keep things up, I’m obsessed with it Ballet Beautiful ”, said the presenter.

Khloe kardashian

Khloe kardashian is an American model who, since 2007, has starred with her family in the famous show ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’.

This Kardashian has stood out thanks to her physique, which has earned her notoriety on social media and on the catwalks.

According to the magazine ‘Vogue’, the model revealed, in a video in her eponymous app, that her favorite routine is the ladders.

(You can read: Famous K-Drama actor is accused of forcing his girlfriend to have an abortion).

“Stairs are everything for your lower body and you end up sweating, it’s a great cardio workout. I love doing the stairs in the gym, but the ones that are rotating, not the conventional machine. The steps rotate and yes you stop, you fall to the ground. So it’s a beast. It’s great for your glutes, your thighs, for everything, “he explained.

Adriana Lima

She is a renowned Brazilian model and actress who belonged to the catwalks of El Secreto de Victoria.

Her long career earned her the title ‘Most Valuable Victoria’s Secret Angel’.

Her job required her to have a toned and statuesque figure, goals that were quite difficult to achieve.

“Box it is the only sport that I practice. I train with Michel Olajide – the best boxer in the world! – between 3 and 5 times a week. I burn 1,000 calories per session, “he told ‘Vogue’ magazine.

In addition, he added that to his boxing routine he adds cardio and weights.

More news

Woman went to hospital for cough and returned home without legs and an arm

Looking to achieve your ideal weight? Follow these healthy habits

What these actresses and actors did before entering the porn industry

Hydration in exercise: key to performance and health

Learn about three exercises that will help you lose weight and live better

Trends THE WEATHER