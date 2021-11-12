Exatlón México: Jahir Ocampo the PROTECTED from production?

The last weeks of Exatlon Mexico have been particularly controversial for Guardians, what did you recieve Gabriela espinosa as his reinforcement a few days ago, but far from helping his team has hurt him and has become an almost certain point for his rivals.

In addition to this, the reds have lost two members in a row (Daniel Vargas and Briseida Acosta) and now they are in the eye of the hurricane for a supposed protection of production towards one of their contenders.

Related news

Is there a protégé in Exatlón México?

Turns out that Jahir ocampo was injured and now it is women who are at risk of elimination, in other seasons when someone suffered from an ailment they were forced to complete those duels and this time it will not be like that.

Photo: Instagram @jahir_ochampion

For that reason, the Reality de Titanes channel affirms that the Olympic diver has a kind of protection; a discussion that fans have joined on social networks, who even believe that Jahir should have been eliminated a couple of weeks ago.

In fact, there are those who point out that Osirys escobedo of the Conquerors He would have been allowed to win by Ocampo so that he would not come out.

However, these are mere hypotheses and it will be necessary to listen to what the driver says Antonio Rosique to justify the last minute change.

Photo: Twitter @ExatlonMx

Who will be eliminated next Sunday in the Exatlón?

To the surprise of many, Gabriela Espinosa will be saved again from leaving the beaches of the Dominican Republic.

In accordance with Keyla the ‘Queen of spoilers’, the next eliminated will be Nataly Gutierrez, one of the most consistent, fastest and strongest athletes on the reality show.

Although the details of his departure were not revealed, this would represent another heavy loss for the Guardians and the team will soon have to reverse the situation if it wants to transcend this season.

Photo: Instagram @ natalygtz8

DRM