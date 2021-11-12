Exatlón México: Jahir Ocampo the PROTECTED from production?

By
Hasan Sheikh
-
0
34

The last weeks of Exatlon Mexico have been particularly controversial for Guardians, what did you recieve Gabriela espinosa as his reinforcement a few days ago, but far from helping his team has hurt him and has become an almost certain point for his rivals.

In addition to this, the reds have lost two members in a row (Daniel Vargas and Briseida Acosta) and now they are in the eye of the hurricane for a supposed protection of production towards one of their contenders.

.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here