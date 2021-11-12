Exatlón 2021: “Here’s your diamond” Gaby’s comment that offended and angered the Blues (VIDEO)

The things inside Exatlon Mexico They are quite complex, Jahir Ocampo’s injury left all viewers quite surprised during the last chapter of the fifth season, unfortunately for the blue team this injury to the red athlete managed to change the turn of the battle for La Surviviencia this week, leaving a woman on the Pathfinder team at risk.

With chaos and several fights, the red team is looking for its way to fame after several weeks in conflict, since as we have seen the blues have not wanted to let go of the fortress, something that has undoubtedly put them at an advantage to continue winning the different circuits of Exatlón Mexico.

The unexpected twist within the elimination this week left the blue athletes quite tense, who now must let one of their women go, so the tension and concern within the fortress is evident, in addition the athletes of Conquistadores do not they are not happy with their rivals.

We know that within Exatlon Mexico There has always been a strong rivalry between reds and blues at some point in the season, now in this fifth edition the great anger of both athletes has been seen for the mistreatment they have received from the opposing team.

On this occasion, the blue team continues to target Gaby Espinosa, the reinforcement that has just arrived on the beaches of the Dominican Republic, as the player with the flag billet has not shown at all the necessary spirit to compete in Exatlón Mexico.

Gaby Espinosa is quite aggressive with her blue competitors

With a series of comments, the “León Libanes” shared with his team how uncomfortable he feels with the arrival of Gaby Espinosa, and it is that during one of the circuits yesterday, the red player showed her more competitive side, Well, the blue team was supporting Thalía in her participation with several cheers, something that Gaby took advantage of to make fun of when she won in the skill area.

I am the diamond dogs! That was Gaby’s shout of response, as her blue competitors were comparing the challenge with a diamond to motivate their competitor, this attitude was very frowned upon by the Pathfinders, who left Of course, from the first moment they have not loved Gaby Espinosa.







Now with the tension running high between both teams, it will be a matter of time for this bomb to explode, and it is that they cannot prevent the participants from showing their emotion from the stands to see that their partner is winning, however with this guy of responses, we could see some strong discussion this coming elimination Sunday.