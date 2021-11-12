Everything you need to know – El Financiero

Walmart de México is holding the third edition of “El Fin Irresistible” these days, but what products are on sale? What are the best promotions you’ll find in stores and online? We tell you.

From November 10 to 21 there will be offers in more than 2,700 stores and clubs throughout the country, as well as through mobile applications, home delivery services and in-store pickup.

there will be offers in more than 2,700 stores and clubs throughout the country, as well as through mobile applications, home delivery services and in-store pickup. You will find the offers in Bodega Aurrera, Sam’s Club, Walmart Express and Walmart Supercenter .

. With the motto “The time to brand new is now”, the customers of Bodega Aurrera they will find promotions in the categories of computers, cell phones, televisions, appliances, appliances, pantry and others , with payment facilities that include up to 24 months without interest, discounts with participating cards.

they will find , with payment facilities that include up to 24 months without interest, discounts with participating cards. Sam’s Club you will offer more value to your membership with exclusive products. It will have Discounts in technology, appliances and pantry from leading brands , with free shipping through sams.com.mx and its mobile application, as well as up to 18 months without interest and discounts with participating cards.

you will offer more value to your membership with exclusive products. It will have , with free shipping through sams.com.mx and its mobile application, as well as up to 18 months without interest and discounts with participating cards. The stores Walmart Express (formerly Superama) will participate with the promotion “Take three and pay for two in wines and spirits” , along with low prices on cold cuts from November 8 to 16 with the possibility of purchasing in the online store and in the application, home delivery services and in-store collection, plus payment facilities with participating bank cards.

(formerly Superama) will participate with the promotion , along with low prices on cold cuts from November 8 to 16 with the possibility of purchasing in the online store and in the application, home delivery services and in-store collection, plus payment facilities with participating bank cards. Clients of Walmart SupercenterThey will find deals on electronics and home appliances online and in stores. Banking promotions will include up to 18 months without interest and bonuses with participating cards.

Walmart de México started with its own discount campaign in 2019, after leaving business chambers such as the National Association of Self-Service and Department Stores (ANTAD).

In its third edition, “El Fin Irresistible”, as in the previous ones, got up early al Buen Fin, as it started with an online pre-sale on November 8 and 9.