‘Eternals’ would already be preparing a prequel in series form

The new one Marvel movie, ‘Eternals‘, It has only been on the big screen for a few days and is already talking about expand the universe of the Eternals. This new group of superheroes has great potential, in fact, in the movie we only saw a small part of the story. That is why the scriptwriters, brothers Ryan and Kaz Firpo, want to make a prequel of the film, this time in series form.

Compared to other Marvel movies, such as the Avengers or ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, we hardly know anything about the context of ‘Eternals’But thanks to the great work of director Chloé Zhao, we have a solid foundation in the universe. Now, its writers seem to have grown fond of this group of new superheroes, and in an interview for The Hollywood Reporter they have confessed that they would love if Disney + gave them the green light to make a prequel to ‘Eternals’ as a series and that they would already be preparing it.

“We’ve even said there should be a prequel to ‘Eternals’ on Disney +. Go back and do an episode of Kingo in 1890’s Mumbai, where he’s juggling his life as a movie star, dealing with Gandhi’s peaceful dissolution of the British empire in India. “

They also stated that they would love explore the stories of different characters throughout different eras, as well as the fight between the different Eternals: “An episode of Thena where she’s in Greece. I’d love to do that series. There are many opportunities. If the public allows it, there will be a story to tell in the Cosmos with the Eternals confronting Arishem and all the Celestials who are these incredible metaphors of creation. “

Marvel’s most inclusive movie

‘Eternals’ is Marvel’s most diverse and inclusive production yet. In this film we can see characters of all kinds, from Asian and Latino representation, with hearing disabilities, and also homosexual. The first openly gay superhero in the Marvel universe is Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), and her husband Ben (Haaz Sleiman). This fact has been enough for the inhabitants of certain countries of the Persian Gulf to be unable to enjoy this new film.

Nevertheless this has not been liked in some Arab countries like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, or Qatar, who have censored the film, preventing its release in theaters.

Angelina Jolie has already ruled on the matter during a press conference: “I’m sad for those people who won’t be able to enjoy ‘Eternals’ but proud of Marvel for refusing to remove those scenes.”

